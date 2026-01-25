Chowrangee presents ‘Gayaki, Gat, Ghazal’ at Taramati

Hyderabad’scultural calendar lights up this month as Chowrangee, the city’s vibrant platform celebrating India’s artistic heritage, presents ‘Gayaki, Gat, Ghazal’ on January 31, at the historic Taramati Baradari.

This special edition of Chowrangee promises a soul-stirring evening, bringing together an extraordinary ensemble of musicians from diverse traditions to create a seamless melange of classical, contemporary, and global sounds. The night reflects the essence of Chowrangee: dialogue, discovery, and harmony across cultures.

Music lovers will witness a rare confluence of maestros including Purbayan Chatterjee, Gayatri Asokan, Ishaan Ghosh, Shikhar Naad Qureshi, Abshaar Ahmad, and Steve Thomas Kottoor. Together, they will craft a free-flowing musical conversation where gayaki, instrumental gats, and soulful ghazals intertwine to create an immersive experience.

About the Artists:

•Purbayan Chatterjee,sitarist of the Senia Maihar legacy, blends classical depth with contemporary sensibilities.

•Gayatri Asokan,versatile vocalist, brings warmth and lyricism across classical, playback, and ghazal traditions.

•Ishaan Ghosh,Farrukhabad gharana tabla prodigy, is known for clarity, speed, and rhythmic imagination.

•Shikhar Naad Qureshi,dynamic percussionist, fuses traditional structures with modern textures.

•Abshaar Ahmad,guitarist, bridges classical and contemporary sounds with groove and melody.

•Steve Thomas Kottoor,keyboardist, enriches the ensemble with harmonic layers and ambient soundscapes.

An initiative of the Bengal and Beyond Foundation, Chowrangee transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries, curating immersive performances across music, theatre, dance, and visual arts. Its mission is to celebrate shared human spirit through inclusive, high-quality artistic experiences.

For Hyderabad’s music aficionados, ‘Gayaki, Gat, Ghazal’ promises an evening of discovery, dialogue, and transcendence at Taramati Baradari.

What:Chowrangee presents ‘Gayaki, Gat, Ghazal’

When:Friday, 31st January 2026

Where:Taramati Baradari, Hyderabad

Time:6:30 PM onwards