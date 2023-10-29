In the bustling chaos of modern life, finding a moment of tranquility and connection with nature is a precious escape. That’s where the concept of ‘green corners’ comes in-a little oasis in every room that breathes life and serenity into your home. Whether you’re a seasoned plant enthusiast or just looking to introduce some greenery. Niraj Johri, Founder and CEO at Casa Decor shares some tips on how to create a green corner in every room.

Welcome guests with a green entryway

The entryway is the first impression your home makes on visitors. Adding a touch of green here not only sets a welcoming tone but also purifies the air as guests step inside. Consider placing a hardy plant like a Snake Plant (Sansevieria) or a Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) near the entrance. These resilient plants thrive in a variety of lighting conditions and are excellent air purifiers.

Switch artificial greens with natural flora in your living room



The living room is often the heart of the home, and it deserves a lively, green touch. Opt for larger, statement plants like a Fiddle Leaf Fig (Ficus lyrata) or a Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica). These not only add a refreshing element but also create an appealing focal point in the room. Explore modern planters and plant stands to match your living room’s aesthetic. These modern planters come in a variety of designer shapes, ensuring they can be displayed anywhere, while plant stands help ensure your plants get the proper light.

Keep your bedroom fresh with plants



A bedroom is a sanctuary for rest and rejuvenation, and plants can enhance this calming atmosphere. Consider a Snake Plant or a Lavender plant. The Snake Plant purifies the air, while Lavender’s fragrance promotes relaxation and sleep. Placing these on bedside tables or hanging macrame planters can add a soothing touch.

Grow herbs in the kitchen



What’s better than having fresh herbs at your fingertips in your kitchen? Herbs like basil, rosemary, or mint thrive in indoor environments. You can grow them in small pots on the windowsill or create a vertical herb garden on a sunny wall. Enjoy the convenience of using fresh herbs while cooking, and relish the delightful aroma they bring to your kitchen.

Succulents in the bathroom



Bathrooms often have limited natural light, making them perfect for low-light, low-maintenance plants like succulents. These charming little plants add a touch of green without demanding too much attention. Aloe vera and Snake Plant varieties work well in bathrooms. Consider using wall floor planters or hanging pots to save precious counter space.

Essentials for nurturing your green oasis



Garden watering cans



To keep your green corner thriving, don’t forget the importance of proper hydration. A garden watering can is an essential tool for nurturing your plants. It allows you to water your plants gently and precisely, avoiding overwatering or creating a mess.

Plant stands



Plant stands are an excellent addition to any room, providing a platform for your plants to bask in the sunlight. They come in a variety of styles, from sleek and modern to rustic and traditional. Use them to lift your plants to the right height, ensuring they receive the proper light. In addition to their functional benefits, plant stands can be a decorative element themselves, adding a touch of elegance to your home.

Wall planters



If you’re dealing with limited floor space, wall planters are a smart choice. They allow you to create a vertical garden that adds a stunning visual element to your home. Hang them in your living room, kitchen, or even your bathroom to maximise your green corner without sacrificing precious floor space.

In conclusion, creating a green corner in every room is a delightful way to connect with nature, purify your air, and enhance your home’s ambiance. From welcoming guests with greenery in the entryway to creating a lush living room, refreshing your bedroom, growing herbs in the kitchen, and adding succulents to the bathroom, there are numerous opportunities to bring the outdoors in. With these tips and tools, you can transform your home into a thriving, green sanctuary.