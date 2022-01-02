Dedicate 2022 to create a conscious planet: Sadhguru

Describing the need to raise human consciousness as 'the most important thing' to be done in the world right now, Sadhguru dedicated the coming year to the 'conscious planet' movement – a global movement that he recently launched to initiate a conscious approach to soil and planet, and, in turn, to raise human consciousness. The movement seeks to show governments of all nations that their citizens want a policy to revitalise soil and ecology.

"Let's dedicate 2022 to creating a 'conscious planet'. Creating a 'conscious planet' is possible only by raising human consciousness. If we create a wave of consciousness in the world, saving the planet will be a natural consequence. Let's make it happen," Sadhguru said at a satsang on 31 December night, in the presence of the iconic 112-foot Adiyogi at the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore.

"In 2022, let's commit to leave the world a much better place than the way it is right now," he appealed to people, including millions of Isha meditators and volunteers, who had joined the New Year satsang in person and online from across the world.

Sadhguru returned to India after over two months of intense and incessant activities in the West, particularly in the United States of America.

Referring to severe degradation of soil around the world, Sadhguru said, "In trying to fix the world for our comfort, we have come to a point where we are destroying the very source of our existence."

Speaking about the significance of New Year, Sadhguru said, "The ceaseless mill of time is rolling on without a footprint. Time is rolling away means life is rolling away."

"I would like you to see every day as the beginning of a new year. Every day is a new beginning. Every day begins in such a glorious way that it's worthy of celebration," he added.

Speaking about the oft-discussed New Year resolutions, Sadhguru said, "Instead of New Year resolutions just do a simple thing. On a daily basis, keep an account of what you're doing to yourself as a life. In 2022, address this fundamental aspect: Are you living to be free, to be liberated, or are you living just to establish more and more bondages in your life?"