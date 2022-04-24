Delicious Indian recipes under one cover

'Mishrana', a book that presents a blend of beautiful Ikebana arrangements and delicious Indian recipes, was formally launched by TAGA Masayuki, Consul General of Japan in Chennai and D B Venkatesh Varma, Former Ambassador of India to Russia, Spain & UN, the Guests of Honor on the occasion. More than 30 Ikebana enthusiasts displayed a novel Ikebana exhibition with a similar theme presenting an edible element in each arrangement.

Speaking about the book, Ikebana First Master Ohyru Rekha Reddy said, "Mishrana is a unique presentation with food and the floral creations that will tantalize your senses into savoring the culture of Japan and India, a world of flowers & food. The Mishrana Ikebana group put their heart into creating an exquisite flower arrangement and a recipe that has an element used in the Ikebana. The group is an amazing collective of individuals from diverse professional backgrounds from age 18-to 85, ranging from young students to writers, lawyers, doctors, Guinness Book of Record holders, artists, doctorates, and more. The book is a blend of the cultures of two countries, both with a traditional and peaceful approach to life. Enjoy the creative confluence of two art forms, one which is food for the body and the other food for the soul!"

Ikebana Second Master Indumathy Davloor spoke about the creative and collective effort that went into making the book.

First Master Ohryu Rekha Reddy has been presenting Ikebana for more than three decades. She studied Ikebana under Grandmaster Horyu Meena Anantanarayan & Shamala Y.R Reddy. She has given several demonstrations all over the world. Rekha authored 'Petals & Palette'--an Ikebana book with M F Husain's paintings.

The Mishrana theme has been conceptualized by Ikebana masters Rekha Reddy, Indumathy Davloor, Padma Duvvuri, and Nirupa Reddy. They had earlier compiled a coffee table book -- Blooms & Looms --with the creations of several Ikebana enthusiasts that captured serene flower arrangements alongside aesthetically woven drapes and color of unrivaled Indian textiles in 2018.