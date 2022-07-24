Delicious ways to include Makhana in your diet

Not all of us know that Phool Makhana or Foxnut is not a nut but the seed of a variety of water lilies and grows abundantly in the eastern parts of the country. It is eaten very commonly in Bihar in various ways ranging from Parathas to a simple trail-mix like snack.



Ayurveda attributes great virtues to this humble seed. It is used in maintaining cardiovascular health, enabling postpartum healing, and is a great source of healthy carbohydrates. Filled with proteins and minerals, Makhana is a satiating snack that's easy on digestion.

Here are delicious ways that you can incorporate Makhana in your everyday diet:

Overnight Porridge

Oats are the universal choice when it comes to breakfast cereal, but you can also make yourself a dry Makhana mix and keep ready for the week and soak small quantities like you would for an overnight oats' porridge.

Method:

• Dry roast some Makhana in an oven or in a kadhai. Crush roughly using a mortar and pestle (or simply fill them in a cloth bag and mash them with a rolling pin).

• Mix with your choice of nuts, dried fruit, or seeds, flavoring such as cinnamon/cardamom powder or vanilla powder, or even cocoa, and store in an airtight box.

• Fill a jar halfway with the Makhana mix, add milk of choice, and store overnight in the refrigerator

• In the morning, add fresh fruit or sweeteners as you like, and enjoy a truly great breakfast!

Parathas

Ground Makhanas can serve as excellent gluten-free options for breads. It has an underrated taste and acts as a nutritious meal.

Method:

• Roast and grind the Makhana to a powder and store for a few weeks in a cool and dry place.

• Add the dried powder to mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes (they help in binding the dough) and add seasoning of choice

• Roll out the mixture between sheets of cling film or on a heavily flour-dusted workspace into circles and cook on a tava like you would, any other paratha.

• Serve hot with pickles or yogurt for taste

Curry

Phool Makhana lends itself very well to standard curry recipes. It's crunchy, airy texture absorbs the flavors of the curry and makes the seed itself soft, and comfortingly delicious.

Method:

• Make the base of the curry as you would for your preferred vegetable or meat curry of choice and add the Makhanas as it simmers.

• Cook for barely three to four minutes and serve immediately.

Raita

Have you run out of Boondi and are not in the mood for vegetables? Makhana Raita is the unexpected dish that is going to have you change your raita preferences for life. Diet-friendly, tasty, and unique, this is sure to become a staple side dish to all your meals.

Method:

• Add roasted Makhanas into whisked yogurt.

• Flavor the mix with roasted cumin seed powder and red chili powder

• Add minced onions, tomatoes and coriander for garnish, and feast!