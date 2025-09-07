Devotion beyond religion: Katha 2025 celebrates bhakta salabega’s spiritual legacy

The Naad Bhed Dance Studio, founded by Kathak exponent Archana Misra, presented ‘Katha 2025’ at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad, offering audiences a moving tribute to Lord Jagannath and his devotee Bhakta Salabega. The evening unfolded as a celebration of devotion that transcends the boundaries of religion, caste, and creed.

Bhakta Salabega, who lived in the 17th century, was born around 1600 AD to Lalbega, a Mughal Subhedar, and a Hindu widow in Odisha. Though raised in a Muslim household, his heart was drawn to the spiritual devotion of his mother towards Lord Krishna and Lord Jagannath. A life-changing moment came when Salabega was gravely wounded in battle. His recovery, which he attributed to the chanting of Lord Vishnu’s name, marked the beginning of his journey towards divine surrender and unshakable faith.

Despite being denied entry into the Jagannath Temple at Puri, Bhakta Salabega’s devotion never wavered. Legends tell of his yearning for darshan during the annual Rath Yatra, when Lord Jagannath’s chariot is said to have halted until the poet devotee could arrive. To this day, the chariot pauses near his samadhi on the Grand Road in Puri, a gesture that honours his memory and keeps his legacy alive. His bhajans, particularly the immortal ‘Ahe Nila Saila,’ continue to resonate across Odisha, symbolizing a love for the divine that rises above barriers of identity.

This poignant history was brought to life through a dance ballet led by Archana Misra herself, who portrayed Bhakta Salabega with her expressive storytelling and intricate Kathak footwork. Her students joined her on stage, from accomplished dancersto newly initiated learners, creating a tapestry of performances that added depth and diversity to the evening. The production blended rhythm, grace, and emotion, making the devotion of Bhakta Salabega palpable to the audience. ‘Katha 2025’ went beyond being a cultural presentation. It became a reminder of the timeless truth that divine love is not bound by religion or convention. By embodying the spirit of Bhakta Salabega, Archana Misra and her students showcased how dance can become a medium of spiritual expression, capable of carrying forward stories of faith that remain asrelevant today as they were centuries ago.