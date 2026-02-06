Arunachal Head Constable Killed After Being Dragged Off Road In Suspected Tiger Attack

A late-night journey through a remote forest road in Arunachal Pradesh ended in tragedy after a head constable was allegedly dragged off his motorcycle and killed in a suspected tiger attack in Dibang Valley. The incident occurred on the Roing–Anini road, a stretch known for dense forests and frequent wildlife movement.

The victim, identified as Chiksen Mangpang, was returning home after duty when the attack reportedly took place. According to preliminary information, a truck driver travelling nearby witnessed a large animal suddenly leap at the biker and pull him off the road within moments. Mangpang’s motorcycle was later found abandoned along the roadside, while search teams recovered his body from the nearby forest.

The incident has sparked fear among local communities, with residents expressing concern over travelling through forested areas after dark. Authorities temporarily sealed off the Mayodia stretch and advised commuters to avoid night travel as police and forest officials rushed to the scene.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed the incident “shocking and unfortunate” and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for the bereaved family. The state government said special teams have been deployed to monitor wildlife movement along key forest corridors to prevent further incidents.

Forest and Environment Minister Wangki Lowang said wildlife experts and tranquilliser teams have been sent to track and capture the animal involved, while camera traps and patrol units have been installed along vulnerable routes. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the incident as a serious lapse and called for accountability, stressing the need for stronger surveillance in sensitive zones.

As grief turned into anger, residents took to social media to blame shrinking forest cover and illegal logging for increasing human-animal encounters. Officials said enhanced monitoring, rapid-response teams and stricter travel restrictions in high-risk areas are under consideration as investigations continue to confirm the species involved.