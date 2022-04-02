Does Karma really exist?

Many people in this world wonder whether the Law of Karma actually exists or not. Some seek proof. And though of course, there is no proof as such that the Law of Karma exists, but at the same time, we cannot doubt the existence of such a law in the universe. Do apples grow on mango trees? Can oranges appear on banana trees? Of course not. What we sow, we reap. What we give, we get.

The seeds we plant will accordingly bear fruits. We have to infer the existence of the Law of Karma. Consider the Law of Gravity. We all accept it, even science accepts it. Why? Because when we throw something up in the air, it comes right back. Therefore, we infer that there is a force that pulls everything down on earth, which we call gravity. Similarly, we can infer the existence of Karma.

The simple fact that all actions are organised in a reciprocated manner indicates that such a law governs our world. The law of the boomerang, cause and effect, action and reaction is a reality. The universal law of Karma ensures that there is order in the world. It organises every effect based on its cause. It is erroneous to think that everything that happens in our life is a matter of chance, a coincidence, and serendipity or simply occurs randomly. Everything that happens is a reaction to a chain of actions. It is our own actions that determine what happens in our life. Without the Law of Karma, the world would be like a jungle!

The law may be complicated and difficult to understand, it may not be fully comprehensible to us, but the fact that it exists cannot be debated. Every reaction is based on an action and every effect on a cause. We may not remember these actions. They could be actions from a distant past or even from a previous life. We may have forgotten them, but the law doesn't. The Law of Karma makes no mistake. It is a universal cosmic law. Just like other laws, like the Law of Gravity or the Law of Cycles continue to operate in perfection, without any mistakes, the Law of Karma too does not forget to execute and respond to every action. Imagine that we plant some seeds, say seeds of oranges, and then we start hoping and wishing that we get papayas, bananas or grapes in return. Is that even possible? How much ever we hope for another fruit, will we get that fruit? Impossible.

If we did, then we could infer that there is no law like Karma. But we can see all around us that the Law of Action and Reaction prevails. Its existence cannot be denied. In fact, Karma is the cause of our rebirth. We are born again and again to redeem our unsettled Karma. The only way to be free from the Karmic cycle of death and rebirth is by realising the truth of who we are. Once we realise that we are not the doer of actions, we surrender our actions to the Divine. Realisation of the truth that we are neither this body nor mind but the Divine Soul, liberates us from all Karma. Our Karma drops like a pebble in the ocean. The goal of life is to transcend Karma.

Of course, sceptics may still question the existence of this law and demand proof. But the world knows that while some things can be proved, certain things can only be inferred. We can easily infer that the Law of Karma prevails in our own life as well as the world around us.