Dubai summer surprises 2025: Family fun, wellness, and unmissable sales

Summer in Dubai is all about turning the heat into a season of excitement, with Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 back for its 28th edition. From June 27 to August 31, the 66-day festival promises family-friendly entertainment, wellness escapes, culinary highlights, staycations, and the return of the Grand Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS)—making it the ultimate summer getaway.

A Summer Playground for Families

Dubai transforms into a hub of edutainment and adventure, with kids’ camps leading the way. GLITCH Summer Camp offers VR games and laser tag, while Expo City Dubai blends robotics and arts in a global setting. The Green Planet Camp introduces children to eco-awareness in a rainforest environment, and Ski Dubai’s snow camp adds penguin encounters to ski lessons. Theme parks like LEGOLAND Dubai and thrill rides such as the Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall ensure endless family fun.

Cooling Wellness Experiences

Wellness this summer takes a refreshing turn. At AURA Skypool, guests practice yoga 250m above Palm Jumeirah, while icy beach baths and mindful paddleboarding reset the body and mind. Floating Sound Healing at One&Only Royal Mirage combines Tibetan bowls with floatation therapy, while Ski Dubai’s ice chambers boost immunity and energy. Even fitness lovers get their fix at the Indoor Summer Run inside Mall of the Emirates.

Culture, Dining, and Staycations

Immersive attractions like AYA at Wafi City, the ARTE Museum, and the Dubai Frame bring culture and storytelling alive. Meanwhile, DSS’s 24-Hour Hotels Surprises unlock flash deals at top hotels including Atlantis, The Palm and Armani Hotel Dubai, often bundled with dining discounts, spa treatments, and family perks. Foodies can explore Michelin-starred dining or hidden gems across the city, making cuisine as big a draw as shopping and entertainment.

The Grand Sale Returns

From July 18 to August 10, the Grand Dubai Summer Sale takes over with up to 90% off across 3,000 stores and 800 brands. Shoppers can enjoy daily flash sales, cashback rewards, and prize draws ranging from luxury watches to SUVs, gold jewellery, and even AED 1 million in cash. Bonus Skywards Miles and Visa card rewards add further value.

Why Visit Now

With its mix of family fun, wellness escapes, cultural highlights, and unbeatable shopping, DSS 2025 proves once again why Dubai is the world’s ultimate summer destination. Whether it’s a quick break or a long holiday, this season promises memories worth cherishing.