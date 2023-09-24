Echoes of Earth will celebrate ‘Ensemble of the Wild’

Echoes of Earth, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 6th edition, which will take place on December 2nd and 3rd, 2023. Over the last 5 years, the festival has established itself as one of the most unique live music experiences in the country. An eclectic celebration of music, art, culture, and conservation, Echoes of Earth has truly mastered the art of weaving responsible causes into live experiences.

The festival uplifts urban scrap and waste by upcycling it into larger-than-life stages and staggering art installations - all created from recycled and upcycled materials. The festival is also well on its way to being a carbon-neutral, zero-waste event in the years to come.

What with the adoration that it has garnered over the last 5 years, Echoes of Earth is today more than just a music festival; it is a celebration of the community and the environment we inhabit. Transcending boundaries, attracting a diverse crowd from all walks of life across the world.

By embracing the principles of circular design, the festival has already achieved remarkable milestones, recycling and upcycling 90% of its assets from previous editions. It has been consistently reducing waste by reusing materials to create exemplary art installations. This commitment extends beyond the grounds of the festival, with initiatives like introduction of reusable steel glasses and water bottles in the last edition which resulted in avoiding 58,000 plastic water bottles through recycling. This ripple e ffect is what they strive to create – ideas and initiatives that have lasting, long-term impact.

The Echoes of Earth festival has successfully implemented various other innovations in scaling up its operations. A notable example is the utilisation of solar power, which has been expanded to a capacity of 32KW, e ffectively powering di fferent zones of the festival.

Immersive experience zones such as the Bioluminescent Forest used 3D holograms of animals and projection mapping, while the sonic light installation used voices of festival attendees to create literal echoes. This was nothing short of a portal for exploration, experimentation, and play for their audience. This year, Echoes of Earth will celebrate the theme ‘Ensemble of the Wild,’ which will bring to life the interconnectedness of India’s richest biodiversity hotspot, the Western Ghats. The festival aims to highlight the delicate balance and harmonious relationships between flora, fauna, habitats, and ecosystems of one of the richest biodiversity hotspots in the world. By showcasing these interconnected dependencies, Echoes of Earth emphasizes the crucial role each species plays in maintaining the balance of nature advocated through meaningful art and educational conversations across formats such as panel discussions and workshops.

Furthermore, the festival is expanding its footprint to other states by building a community showcasing its commitment by organising ‘Minicerts’ in Kolkata, Goa, and Mumbai. These mini-events serve as a high impact educational platform, highlighting the interconnectedness of rich biodiversity hyperlocal to these cities.

Roshan Netalkar, Founder & the Festival Director of Echoes of Earth, expressed his vision for the festival, stating, “We are very excited to announce the 6th Edition of Echoes – having built a credible community over the last 5-6 years, the onus is on us to innovate further on making the theme and actions on ground even better. I am also personally very close to this year’s theme of the western ghats which will be brought alive through art & meaningful conversations. And of course we have a variety of incredible live acts across genres, Indian crowd favourites and international acts as well. All culminating into a festival with responsible celebration.”

Known for curating eclectic line-ups of artists from across the globe, Echoes of Earth showcases multiple genres, including Electronica, Jazz, Indie, Afrobeat, Funk, World music, Folk, Soul, and House Techno. With four uniquely designed stages, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts. Some of the favourites of the upcoming edition include Sid Sriram, Len Faki, Tinariwen, Jitvam, Mezerg, Parra for cuva, Mansur Brown (UK) and many more.

The festival serves as a platform where artists come together on one platform to express themselves. The festival actively mobilizes the artist community, fostering an environment where minds come together to create exceptional artistic experiences for the festival-goers. It is also known to collaborate with artists and students from educational institutions such as Srishti Manipal institute of art and design on how to use art as an expression for conservation.

Through innovative learning initiatives and immersive tech experiences, Echoes of Earth intends to change the festival landscape and inspire young minds to understand the urgent need for conservation. The onus this year moves towards regeneration, conservation, circular economy and how they can be used to build lifestyle events for the future.

Don’t miss out on the most anticipated music festival of the year on December 2nd and 3rd, 2023!

For more information and ticket bookings, visit www.echoesofearth.com