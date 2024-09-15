Experts endorse HIIT for stroke rehabilitation except in cases of certain patients

Short bursts of high-intensity interval training may prove effective as stroke rehabilitation surpasses steady moderate exercise, said experts Saturday. HIIT can possibly enhance recovery for stroke survivors through health strengthening and acceleration of physical recovery.

It disrupts the supply of blood into the brain and causes damage that can impact physical and cognitive function. Exercise emerges as the most vital rehabilitation aspect for patients suffering from a history of stroke because exercise triggers neuroplasticity, which allows the brain to adjust its structure to retrieve the lost functions. The type of exercise being increasingly considered for use in the rehabilitation of stroke patients revolves around short periods of intense exercise mixed with brief recovery periods, termed HIIT.

“HIIT represents a paradigm shift in rehabilitation, especially in stroke recovery,” said Head of the Department and Director of Interventional Neurology at Narayana Health City, Dr. Vikram Huded, while speaking to IANS. “Unlike these traditional moderate exercises, HIIT enhances cardiovascular health more efficiently by pushing the body to adapt to these short, intense bursts.” HIIT workouts include activities like cycling, running, body-weight training, and kettlebells or dumbbells. According to the journal Stroke, short bouts of highintensity exercise were more effective for improving aerobic fitness following a stroke at 19 minutes compared with usual continuous exercise. Consultant Neurosurgeon of Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, Dr. Raghvendra Ramdasi, commented on this: “HIIT may increase the capacity of heart and lung with improved blood flow, which is important for brain’s recovery”. “There are many studies that elucidate how exercising after a stroke doesn’t just decrease the probability of recurrence but also minimizes overall injury while hastening recovery, thereby saving the individuals afflicted by it,” said Ramdasi. But while HIIT has great promise, it is probably not for everyone with severe cardiovascular problems, or those who are not yet stable post-stroke. “Severe cardiovascular conditions would rule out participation with this type of exercise until some level of baseline fitness has been regained,” said Dr. Huded. To that end, experts recommend that HIIT be applied best to stroke patients who regained mobility and are medically stable. They strongly suggested that patients start low and gradually increase intensity as they grow tolerant.Dr. Huded and Dr. Ramdasi undersigned that any exercise, especially HIIT, has to be done by an expert and professional who knows how to guide the patient through the properly customized course of exercises, in order to avoid risk factors. In conclusion, HIIT is highly suitable exercise for rehabilitation treatment of patients after stroke but requires careful and personal approaches based on the patient’s condition and recovery period.