Folk songs are effective communication tools

India’s rich cultural heritage is reflected in its folk songs, which have been used as a powerful communication tool for promoting development and welfare programs. During election campaigning, folk artists play a crucial role in promoting the candidature in the indigenous slang of words, tunes and presentation. These songs disseminate information and raise awareness about initiatives in a flow with a combination local musical instrument. However, with the rise of technology, the importance of these songs has diminished. The recent Oscar award of the “Naatu Naatu” song of ‘RRR’ movie or “Kache Badam” song traction on social media highlights the dwindling presence of folk songs in contemporary Indian society. These traditional songs, passed down through generations, reflect the diverse regional cultures and languages of India, showcasing the country’s diversity. The revival and preservation of these songs are crucial, as many folk songs have become extinct due to changing socio-economic conditions.

Historically, folk songs in India have played a crucial role in conveying the rich cultural heritage and tradition prevalent in different regions. They have been deeply intertwined with the lives of the people, serving as a medium to communicate their ideas, emotions, and struggles. However, with the advent of new technologies, the glory and importance of folk songs have sadly diminished.

However, the extinction of agriculture folk songs, which were once integral to rural communities and played a vital role in conveying knowledge about farming techniques and practices, is a significant loss. The rise of social media and digital platforms has transformed the way music is consumed and produced, leading to the decline of the relevance of these traditional songs. The extinction of agriculture folk songs highlights the extent to which these cultural treasures have been overshadowed by modern advancements. The introduction of technologies like smartphones and streaming platforms has transformed the way music is consumed and produced, leading to the loss of the glory and importance of folk songs. In conclusion, folk songs have proven their efficacy in disseminating information and generating collective action towards development objectives in India. However, the rise of new technology has led to the loss of the significance and glory of these traditional songs, highlighting the need for a more inclusive and effective approach to promoting development initiatives.

Loss of cultural heritage and traditional knowledge associated with folk songs



Recognition and appreciation of folk songs through awards



The recognition and appreciation of folk songs have increased in recent years, encouraging artists to continue their cultural expression and preserve their heritage. The recent national award of the “Naatu Naatu” song or appreciation of “Kache Badam” song has witnessed the attraction of indigenous lyrics or words. These awards not only provide recognition for artists but also raise awareness about the diminishing presence of traditional forms of communication. In contemporary times, it is crucial to preserve and promote folk songs due to their significant cultural and historical value. These songs have long served as communication tools for promoting development programs in India, allowing communities to share knowledge and mobilise efforts towards social and economic progress. However, with the advent of new technology, the glory and importance of these songs have been diminished. Without concerted efforts to preserve and promote folk songs, these cultural treasures risk extinction.

Extinction of agriculture folk songs



The consequences of losing agriculture folk songs on rural communities and agricultural practices are multifaceted. They served as a crucial communication tool for promoting development programs, conveying important information about agricultural techniques, and preserving the cultural identity of rural communities. With the extinction of these songs, these communities lose not only their cultural heritage but also valuable information for sustainable agricultural practices.

Conclusion



Indian folk melodies have played a crucial role in promoting development programs and raising awareness of development challenges. However, as technology advances, these traditional songs are losing their importance, indicating their disappearance. The preservation and promotion of these cultural artefacts is essential for cultural preservation and sustainable development. Governments, cultural organisations, and individuals must work together to preserve and reclaim these valuable cultural artifacts, which have historically been part of rural communities.

(The writer is an Assistant Director, Telangana State)