Getting Away Works!

Highlights

We are constantly being bombarded with information on our phones

We are constantly being bombarded with information on our phones. Eye health and sleep are being compromised. Increased expectations and desires give rise to anxiety, peer pressure & even depression. As virtual relationships gain momentum, we lose social skills and real connections with the world. Do you realise that hours just fly by when we are busy with our gadgets? So much more productive things could have been done instead. A digital detox is indeed the need of the hour and is great for both your physical and mental health.

Find out some practical ways to detox –

1. Calculate


Realisation is the first step. Take a minute and calculate the amount of time you spend on social media.

2. Have Faith


Whatever you need to know, you will come to know! This truly works.

3. Set a time limit


From 9 pm to 9 am – or whatever time works for you – no gadgets, Initially, it may seem tough but you will get into a habit very easily.

4. Have a Digital Detox Day


Once a week, specifically Sunday, just switch off your mobile phone. You will truly experience a holiday and will be recharged for the week.

5. Remove Addictive Apps


Be mentally prepared for withdrawal symptoms, but if you cleverly plan in advance what you will be doing instead, then it will ease off the discomfort.

6. Turn Off all Unnecessary Notifications


7. Set an Alarm


When you decide to surf, then ensure you have a time set to get off it.

8. Do it with a Buddy


This helps in accountability and motivation.

9. Just Leave It


When you are going for a walk or a dinner or to run an errand, leave the phone at home!

10. Make your Bedroom a No Phone Zone.



