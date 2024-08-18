Getting Away Works!

We are constantly being bombarded with information on our phones. Eye health and sleep are being compromised. Increased expectations and desires give rise to anxiety, peer pressure & even depression. As virtual relationships gain momentum, we lose social skills and real connections with the world. Do you realise that hours just fly by when we are busy with our gadgets? So much more productive things could have been done instead. A digital detox is indeed the need of the hour and is great for both your physical and mental health.

Find out some practical ways to detox –

1. Calculate





Realisation is the first step. Take a minute and calculate the amount of time you spend on social media.



2. Have Faith





Whatever you need to know, you will come to know! This truly works.



3. Set a time limit





From 9 pm to 9 am – or whatever time works for you – no gadgets, Initially, it may seem tough but you will get into a habit very easily.



4. Have a Digital Detox Day





Once a week, specifically Sunday, just switch off your mobile phone. You will truly experience a holiday and will be recharged for the week.



5. Remove Addictive Apps





Be mentally prepared for withdrawal symptoms, but if you cleverly plan in advance what you will be doing instead, then it will ease off the discomfort.



6. Turn Off all Unnecessary Notifications





7. Set an Alarm





When you decide to surf, then ensure you have a time set to get off it.



8. Do it with a Buddy





This helps in accountability and motivation.



9. Just Leave It





When you are going for a walk or a dinner or to run an errand, leave the phone at home!



10. Make your Bedroom a No Phone Zone.







