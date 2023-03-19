Girish Prabhu: Music is his voice

Girish Prabhu, a music artist from Bangalore whose original music is a mix of Hindi and English rock. He also collaborates with other artists under the name Girish Prabhu Collective to infuse more flavors into his music. His two Albums "Lamhein" and "Out of the blue" are been trending on digital platforms.



In an exclusive conversation with Hans India, Girish Prabhu shares about his journey, works and future projects. Let's have a look into it.

Speaking about his band journey, Girish says, "My journey as a musician started in 2004 in Bangalore when I joined a Hindi Rock Band in college. Towards the later years of my college, I formed my own rock band with my college mates and was the lead vocalist for the same. We used to play alternative rock and compose our own songs in English. It was a pretty successful venture, which got us to win quite a few college fests. We could do some paid gigs as well. During the last college semester, we were approached by a new producer to write a song in Hindi for a film. Even though the project got stalled, it got me into writing and composing songs in Hindi and I never looked back from thereon."

"In 2007 after my graduation, I released my first album named "Zubaani" as an independent artist. Soon I released my next album "Lamhein" in 2016 comprising 12 Tracks. In 2019, I released a single "Begaane" in Hindi, and also released the same song in Kannada "Baanaadi". In 2020, I released one song in six different languages- Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali. My latest release, in September 2022, was a Hindi single called "Nanhi Pari" which was specifically released on daughter's day. It's a song dedicated to all the lovely daughters around the world. I wrote it for my 7 yr old Daughter," he added. Speaking about the response he got for his work, Girish says, "The response has been great. My first song with my college band was featured on 'Rock Street Journal online' back in 2005 and was well received by all the rock lovers in Bangalore. After the release of my first album "Zubaani" in 2007, I got featured as the breakthrough artist on World Space Radio, a coveted title given by World Space to a s elected few. The album was aired all across the globe with maximum airtime and extensive media coverage. It got me great responses from the listeners. This break could have led to bigger things but then came the wave of digitalisation, causing all the outlets that sold hard copies like CDs, cassettes, etc to shut down. The timing wasn't appropriate. Even big labels took a step back from signing new independent artists due to this transition. I released my next album "Lamhien" in 2016 and was featured on Kappa TV in 2018 where we performed all originals from my previous albums, which also gave way to many live Corporate Shows and College Fests. Releases post-2019 were affected due to the pandemic and couldn't get as much traction and appreciation due to restrictions on live events and other setbacks."

He added, "My latest release "Nanhi Pari", which was dedicated to all daughters on daughter's day, was loved by many. I had messages and in fact, many video messages as well, pouring in from all around. Many parents were teary-eyed after listening to the song, tears of happiness I guess! I am extremely happy, even if the song didn't garner a great number of views or fame, I was able to strike the right chord with the listeners. Since the song didn't have any pre or post-promotions and seeing the overwhelming response we received, we plan to promote it in the coming months."

Talking about sustainability in entertainment industry, Girish says, "To sustain in the music industry, you need consistency, in terms of the product which is your song, reaching out to the right audience through promotions and focused marketing over social media and other digital platforms. But to make this happen you have to manage your money well and also dedicate your full time to the music. The most important thing is to not be 'A hit wonder' or else in today's world people will forget you in a blink of an eye. Innovate yourself, keep learning, and try to make each song as good or better than the previous one. Add more value to every project and stay updated with what's happening around you. Keep your originality and stay intact or you will slowly start losing your dedicated fan base.

Speaking about his future projects, Prabhu says, "I am eagerly looking forward to the release of my next song "Chhori" in March. It has got a mix of musical elements and feels that will connect with all age groups and listeners who listen to Bollywood as well as Indie music. Post that I have around 6 singles lined up in the next year or so, including 2 in Punjabi. As I gear up for many more hours of studio recording and live shows, I am sure the next year is going to be exciting."