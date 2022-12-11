Golden rules for a happy life

Swami Mukundananda ji, an internationally acclaimed teacher, philosopher and authority on Yog, spirituality and mind management, announced the five-day discourses which are being held at the Institution of Engineers, Hyderabad. Swamiji, who will be in Hyderabad until December 14, will share lessons and insights during the lectures from his recently launched book "Golden Rules for Living Your Best Life".

Swami Mukundananda, with his vast learning and understanding of the scriptures, will enlighten the participants on how they could equip themselves in advance and help make better and informed choices for good. The IIT-IIM alumnus and founder of JK Yog India, a charitable organisation, will delve into the broad theme "Learn to unleash the power of thoughts and live your best life".

Giving a clue into the way towards achieving this, Swamiji says, "Gaining knowledge across the critical areas of our life-health, professional, spirituality, relationships and finances. The other aspects will fall in place by effectively managing these five dimensions of our existence.

Therefore, the way forward is to learn the actionable techniques and methods to address these key areas that can help us reform, enrich, and beautify our life experiences."

Incidentally, in December 2021, the Swamiji presented his commentary on The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita-The Song of God, which was widely attended. He explained how to deal with our immediate problems and profound discourse on the philosophy of life. Through the efforts of Swamiji and JK Yog, the Jagadguru Kripalu University (JKU), a unique multi-disciplinary university, is being set up on a 100-acre campus close to Cuttack in Odisha.

Swami Mukundananda will also attend a book signing ceremony in Hyderabad on 11th Dec, 2022 at Himalaya Book Store, Punjagutta. In addition, Swamiji will also be part of a Fund Raising event - Breakfast with CEOs, where-in he will be presenting a few life skills and discussing with the participants one-on-one at Hotel Taj Banjara on 13th Dec at 8 am.

People of Hyderabad will have the privilege of meeting Swamiji on the following dates: 10th – 14th December 2022, Time: 6 pm to 8 pm at The Institute of Engineers, Visvesvaraya Bhavan, Khairtabad.