Guntur farmer harnesses tech to power cultivation

A 45 year old farmer Pallaprolu Bapireddy and his wife Kanakadurga of Kaza village of Guntur district, who studied fifth class only, surprising one and all by using technology in cultivation and providing employment to nearly 20-30 women per day throughout the year.

The farmer who is cultivating jasmine flowers in eight acres of leased land for the past five years and having no technology background and support started using drones for spraying in his field to reduce farm labour expenses.

When the Hans India visited his field and interacted with him, the farmer said that unable to bear the cost of farm labour and non availability of workers he started searching in social media about usage of drones in cultivation. He said that he purchased a drone and got fifteen days training in operation of drone. He said now his wife also able to operate the drone herself.

The farmer said that he used to cultivate jasmine during summer season, jaji flowers and kagadamalli flowers in rainy season and winter season. He said during peak season he used to employ nearly 20-30 women workers to pluck flowers. By cultivating flowers the women workers will get a daily remuneration of Rs 300-Rs 500 basing on their work.

In addition, the farmer using solar pumpting system to provide water to the flower gardens as there was no power supply in the region. He said that he is facing problem with water shortage during summer season. If there was a power supply he will be able to cultivate more flowers providing employment to more number of women daily.

Due to non availability of water he was forced to dry some part of his land. He said that he submitted application for power supply two years ago and line was sanctioned and work orders were issued. However there was no progress in the power line works. If the government extends support by providing power supply he will be happy by cultivating one crop or other throughout the year.

The farmers also set up a solar insect trapper to protect crop from insects and to minimize using pesticides. Bapireddy says, "Both me and my wife start farm work early in the morning and reaches home again in the evening. I carry the flowers load to Vijayawada market directly without any middlemen and sell the flowers to wholesalers. There will be satisfaction after a hectic day while reaching home which is just because we enjoy the farm work."