Hariharan collaborates with Sadhana Jejurikar for new ghazal ‘Dooriyan’

Legendary singer Hariharan, who has touched many lives with his craft in over four decades of his career, has released a new ghazal titled 'Dooriyan' in collaboration with singer Sadhana Jejurikar. The music has been composed by Kailash Gandharv and the lyrics is done by Madan Pal. Music produced by Akshay Hariharan and choreographed by Pramodkumar Bari, the video is directed by Kailash Pawar.

'Dooriyan' is a cross-country collaboration that depicts the emotions of a heartbroken person in love. The idea of this ghazal and collaboration with Hariharan first came to Sadhana Jejurikar, who wanted to make an original piece with live recorded instruments.

Soulfully rendering the ghazal, Sadhana said, "'Dooriyan' is a song with Hariharan saab, it's very special to me. I think this dream will come true. I have been listening to him and from my heart I am accepting him as my Guru and prefer to be very special in my career. I have been singing for 30 years. I am a classical trained singer. When I offered the song, he liked the lyrics and Tune also accepted the singing with me and this is honored and privileged to me."

She further added, "I can't tell you during my recording session. Entire process was wonderful he is lovely artist and he such a cooperative person to apprehensive and his studio front of him I am unable to perform the way i was supposed to sing but it had encouraged me with great passion we done the recording. I hope people will like it." Talking about the association with Sadhana, Hariharan said, "It was an amazing recording with Sadhana.The vibe of the song is melodious - romantic yet mesmerising. When she made me hear the first draft of 'Dooriyan', it was very gracious and I immediately agreed to become a part of it. Sadhana's singing is the perfect combination of it. Her classical base is phenomenal and can blend into any genre with precision."

A Ghazal singer by profession, Sadhana Jejurikar has achieved many milestones in her career. The latest being the well-loved album – DUAA (along with Maestro Ghulam Ali Khan). She is also a co-author of a biographical book 'Ghazal Wizard – Ghulam Ali' released by Times Publication. Sadhana has been singing in the Ghazal genre for AIR, Indore since 1992. Sadhana also participated in the musical reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma during the year 1996. She has performed on stage nationally and internationally along with various artists.

Sadhana has twice won the Madhya Pradesh Government's Lata Mangeshkar District Award and has been singing with All India Radio since 1994. In 2014, she was also bestowed with the Vikram Award in her hometown. She has performed all over India and abroad with many artistes. She has also sung for a few films & music albums in various languages. 'Dooriyan' is available to stream on Pickle Music YouTube.