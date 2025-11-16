Hawkins comes alive as ‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ opens on Yas Island!

Yas Island, the region’s iconic leisure and entertainment hub, has opened a portal to the unknown with the regional debut of “Stranger Things: The Experience.” Fans can now plunge into a world of 80s nostalgia, supernatural thrills, and immersive storytelling as they become the heroes of a tale stranger — and far more exhilarating — than fiction.

The experience begins in the dimly lit hallways of Hawkins Lab, where a seemingly harmless “sleep study” spirals into eerie chaos. As visitors uncover the lab’s unsettling secrets, they are drawn deeper into the shadowy realm of the Upside Down, navigating its chilling landscapes and confronting lurking dangers. Along the way, they’ll meet Eleven and her friends, joining forces to solve mysteries and outrun the creeping terror that has long haunted Hawkins.

What sets this experience apart is its seamless blend of live actors, cinematic storytelling, and cutting-edge 4D technology. Guests are invited to tap into their own hidden abilities to battle Demogorgons, solve supernatural puzzles, and help Eleven and Max restore balance to their world. Iconic settings such as the Hawkins Lab Play Room and the heart-pounding Upside Down are brought to life with uncanny realism.

Once the rifts are sealed, the journey shifts gears into full-on 80s nostalgia with the vibrant Mix-Tape zone. Here, the adventure continues with themed photo ops, bites and drinks inspired by the show, and exclusive merchandise. Fans can’t miss a stop at Scoops Ahoy for a sweet treat or a victory lap through the legendary Palace Arcade.

More than a walkthrough attraction, this is a groundbreaking fan experience that places guests at the center of a brand-new Hawkins storyline — up close, interactive, and charged with adrenaline. Whether you’ve followed the series from its first supernatural twist or are discovering its world for the first time, this immersive expedition promises unforgettable moments for families, fans, and thrill-seekers alike.

“We’re excited to turn up the nostalgia and thrills dial on Yas Island with the launch of Stranger Things: The Experience,” said Liam Findlay, CEO, Miral Destinations. “This launch is bringing our guests closer to their favourite show ahead of the globally anticipated fifth and final season, and marks the first time this award-winning experience has come to the region.”

And for those who want to keep the magic going beyond Hawkins, Yas Island has more in store. Guests can book the Stay and Play package, which includes tickets to StrangerThings: The Experience, access to Yas Theme Parks, and a world-class hotel stay.