Marijne returns as India’s women’s hockey chief coach

Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne was on Friday reappointed as the chief coach of India’s women’s hockey team, five years after guiding the side to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics following which it has been battling a difficult transition phase.

Marijne would be replacing Harendra Singh, who had to resign in December last year due to the team’s underwhelming results and allegations of a “high-handed coaching approach”.

The 51-year-old Marijne, who was associated with the team from 2017 to 2021, will be supported by Matias Vila as analytical coach. Also returning to the Indian hockey set-up is South African Wayne Lombard, who will once again serve as scientific advisor and head of athletic performance. “It’s great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage,” Marijne stated in a press release issued by Hockey India.