Marijne returns as India’s women’s hockey chief coach

  • Created On:  3 Jan 2026 1:17 PM IST
Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne was on Friday reappointed as the chief coach of India’s women’s hockey team, five years after guiding the side to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics following which it has been battling a difficult transition phase.

Marijne would be replacing Harendra Singh, who had to resign in December last year due to the team’s underwhelming results and allegations of a “high-handed coaching approach”.

The 51-year-old Marijne, who was associated with the team from 2017 to 2021, will be supported by Matias Vila as analytical coach. Also returning to the Indian hockey set-up is South African Wayne Lombard, who will once again serve as scientific advisor and head of athletic performance. “It’s great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage,” Marijne stated in a press release issued by Hockey India.

