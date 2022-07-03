Ingredients of a successful life cost nothing at all

Here's a guide to mastering ones thoughts for self-discovery and for fulfilling the purpose of life, a true 'marg darshan' for this generation and the others to come.

Incredible as it may seem, the ingredients of a hugely successful life cost nothing at all. In fact, we mass-produce 60,000 of them every day. These are the thoughts that our mind creates. They are responsible for the happiness and distress we experience. They are the precursors of all we do.

We grapple with improving our actions, only to find our attempts undone by impure thinking. If we focus on transforming our thoughts instead, incredible results will accrue from a fraction of the efforts. Since all aspects of our life are so strongly linked to our thoughts, we have much to gain by deepening our understanding of them.

From Swami Mukundananda, an alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Calcutta, a world-renowned spiritual teacher and the author of the bestselling, "The Science of Mind Management" comes "The Power of Thoughts" (Penguin Random House India) that shares the secrets of harnessing one's thoughts for greater success, clarity, and peace of mind.

Through the book, Mukundananda will teach you about watching your thoughts, directing them, dismantling harmful thought structures, creative thinking, meditation and much more. When you focus on revolutionizing your thoughts - the most fundamental aspect of inner personality - you will discover yourself evolving to divine heights to fulfil the purpose of your life.

"In the first half, I have dealt with thoughts that harm us and techniques for eradicating or sublimating them. In the second half, I have explained strategies to unleash your thinking to live life to the fullest. I hope you have a magnificent enlightening journey as we proceed together through the pages of the book," the author says.

After earning his degrees, Mukundananda chose to renounce a promising corporate career and embrace monkhood. He studied Vedic scriptures with Jagadguru Kripaluji Maharaj and for almost four decades now, has been sharing his vast knowledge through his books, lectures, and life-transformation programs.