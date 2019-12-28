Is the old out of gold this wedding season?

Growing up, most of us have seen how buying gold used to be a grand family affair, one that would involve multiple decision-makers and hefty investments. However, most of this gold would go dutifully into the locker after the celebrations were over and would not be seen for a large part of the year.

Cut to 2019. women today are redefining traditions, including how they buy and wear gold jewellery.

While earlier, gold was treated like a treasure, with investment only focus, the new-age woman is more comfortable giving gold jewellery a place in her wardrobe and looks for stylish designs that are Instagram-worthy too. What used to once be a family shopping affair, has now become a one-click solo decision for most women, a lot like fashion shopping.

Her choice of gold jewellery is also evolving as her wardrobe has seen a shift. She wants designs she can wear every day with say, her dress from Zara or a top from Mango. The bulky, traditional pieces available in the market today probably don't make the cut for her as they look like a mismatch with her western wardrobe.

An untraditional celebration

Young women are also celebrating this wedding season, in their own way. From fairy light decorations instead of fire crackers, linen pants in place of lehengas to solo trips instead of family soirees, she is adding her own little touch to festivities. This individuality reflects in her choice of gold jewellery as well.

She looks for simple gold jewellery that can be refreshed with her casual, work and party looks, and not necessarily as a one-time buy, just for wedding occasions. She has the disposable income to gift herself gold as a celebration for small wins, and doesn't really wait for someone to gift it to her or for a special occasion to buy it. This change is symbolic of the #YOLO and subscription-culture that millennials stand for. She would rather go for simple, affordable gold jewellery and pick say, five pieces instead of spending all her money on one heavy piece, which wouldn't be wearable every day.

Be it her life or gold jewellery, the young woman is handling it with a lot more fun and adding an untraditional vibe to her choices. With all things evolving, gold needs to definitely mould into something newer, trendier, and more appealing for young women.



