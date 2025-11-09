‘Jungle’ is my anthem of identity and belonging

With roots spanning India, East Africa, and Canada, rising hip-hop artist Bijaan embodies what it means to be a truly global musician. A first-generation Canadian of Gujarati descent, he has spent nearly two decades mastering his craft — fusing old-school lyricism with modern flair to create music that speaks to identity, culture, and belonging. His debut single, “Jungle,” is a powerful introduction to his artistry — a personal yet universal anthem for those navigating multiple worlds. In this candid conversation, Bijaan opens up about his creative process, inspirations, and the deeper meaning behind Jungle.

“Jungle” feels deeply personal. What was in your mind when you were writing and composing it?

Jungle is really a statement of intent and belonging. It’s about reclaiming your roots, embracing your heritage, and standing firm in who you are. I wanted to give a voice to the experience of “third-culture kids” — people like me who are born in one culture but connected to several others. I’m Gujarati, born in Canada, with roots through East Africa, and that mix can sometimes make you feel like you don’t fully belong anywhere. Jungle came from that feeling — it’s my way of bringing all those cultures together and creating an anthem for anyone searching for a sense of home.

What does the song mean to you personally?

Jungle means everything to me. It’s my debut single — my first official step into the music world. I think it’s poetic that a song about identity and self-discovery is also my first impression to the world. At its core, art is just an expression of who we are as people, and Jungle feels like the perfect way to start telling my story. It captures my emotional and cultural journey in a way that feels honest and empowering.

You’ve mentioned that your family history and diaspora influenced your writing. How did that shape the song?

Over the last few years, I’ve spent a lot of time digging into my family’s past — learning about where we came from and how our story spread across continents. I didn’t sit down with the goal of writing something specific; I just started putting my thoughts on paper. Jungle was written in early 2024 during one of those creative waves when inspiration hits out of nowhere. What came out felt raw, real, and personal — it’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever written.

Tell us about the recording and production process. It sounds like it was quite collaborative.

It absolutely was. Funny enough, the first version of Jungle was written to a random YouTube beat — I just had this “straight out the jungle” hook stuck in my head. It sat in my drafts for a while until I brought it to Junia-T, who’s not just a brilliant producer but also someone who understands my vision deeply. I told him I wanted the sound to draw inspiration from Indian instruments and tones, and he nailed it.

We brought in some incredible musicians — Gurpreet Chana on tabla, Adrian Irvine on strings, The Chmst and Joseph Bahhadi on horns, and Anuja Panditrao lending haunting raag-inspired vocals. Everyone added their unique touch, and it all came together naturally. The process was seamless — no ego, just creativity.

You’ve performed across major Canadian festivals. How have those experiences shaped your journey?

Performing live has been essential in finding my sound and my audience. I’ve been lucky to play at festivals like JUNO Week, NXNE, Sled Island, and Do It For The Culture Fest. In 2025, I headlined the National Music Centre’s Summer Series in Calgary, which was surreal. Sharing the stage with artists like Kardinal Offishall and TOBi — and soon with Shad — has taught me so much about stage presence, authenticity, and connecting with people.

What’s next for you? Are there more releases or projects in the pipeline?

Definitely. This coming year is going to be all about consistency — more singles, more collaborations, and, hopefully, international shows. I’ve actually had Jungle in my live set since August 2024, so it’s exciting to finally release it officially. Being three generations removed from India, I haven’t yet been “home.” My dream is for music to take me there — to perform in India one day would mean everything.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

My influences are pretty diverse — Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, J Dilla, Prince, Kendrick Lamar, Saba, and J. Cole all inspire me. From the emotion and storytelling of soul to the rhythm and poetry of hip-hop, they’ve all shaped my approach to music.

This track feels like the start of something much bigger. Is there an album or EP in the works?

I can’t reveal too much yet, but yes — Jungle is just the beginning. There’s a larger project coming together behind the scenes. I see this song as “ground zero” — my first real offering to the world — and I’m excited to build on it with more stories, sounds, and collaborations.

You worked with quite a few creatives on this track and video. How important was that collaboration to you?

Incredibly important. Jungle is a community effort — from Junia-T’s production to the musicians and my friends who helped shape the video. My manager Graydon, who must’ve listened to the song ten thousand times, helped perfect every detail. The video was brought to life by Bhaveek and Jashan exactly how I envisioned it. Honestly, Jungle is the result of friends coming together to make something meaningful — and I’m forever grateful for that.

Finally, what message would you like to share with your listeners?

Just a sincere thank you to everyone who presses play, shares the song, or finds meaning in it. My music is my small offering to the world — a reflection of my story and my search for belonging. If it connects with even one person out there, then I’ve done what I set out to do.

With Jungle, Bijaan steps into the spotlight not just as a rapper, but as a storyteller of identity and cultural convergence. His sound — deeply rooted yet forward-looking — reflects a generation redefining what it means to belong. For Bijaan, music isn’t just expression; it’s homecoming — one beat, one lyric, one journey at a time.