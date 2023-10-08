Karma delivers the consequences

Vish Dhamija is known as the master of crime and courtroom drama. The master storyteller whose Rita Ferreira series has been acquired by a major production house is back with his 11th legal crime thriller ‘Déjà Karma’ (Pan Macmillan India). From dark, gritty stories to legal thrillers to crime capers, Vish is applauded for his stories’ versatility and non-linear narratives. ‘Déjà Karma’ is a psychological thriller that keeps you hooked until the last page.



In the 11th book, with 11 different plots, how does the writer in you keep your creative side nurtured to bring out fresh plots to set your stories in?



Now that you say it, even I wonder. But honestly, nurturing anything worthwhile is a journey. It requires discipline, exploration, and an open mind. You should be able to try new things: different techniques of telling a story – first/third person, non-linear narrative, unreliable narrator, reverse narrative, etc. but above all, stay curious, remain focused, and accept criticism. However, I must warn you that sometimes you succeed, and sometimes you learn. I promise you will succeed as long as you are willing to take lessons from your failures.

‘Déjà Karma’ has been relaunched as a fresh book after its successful launch a few years ago. We have heard of similar things with Paulo Coelho and several other writers. What and why are such decisions taken?



‘Déjà Karma’ was first released in 2015, and it was an instant success—it was at the top of the charts on Amazon, Crossword, and the Financial Express (see below). However, due to various problems at the (then) publishing house, it was never reprinted once the first print run ran out. It is a brilliant story (of course, I will say that), but since it is also one of my favourite books, I wanted it to get its due, and here we are. I am grateful that Pan Macmillan agreed to relaunch the same; the response has been encouraging.

Films and OTT find a big consumer of your books. How has the transition been from starting with the first book to having a few books that have clinched screen deals?



Remember the story—you wait at the bus stop for a bus for hours, and nothing happens? Then, all of a sudden, three of them come along. It is not very different in my case. Once your work gets noticed, there are always more takers. It took me two years to find a publisher for my first book. Eleven books later, I have the best literary agent in India (Siyahi, Jaipur), so I get the right advice, editorial help, and feedback, I imagine that’s how it is in any art field. And then, it’s a simple question of time and fate.

What do you think about the thrillers and thriller writers coming out of India?



Oh, I love them. Worldwide, crime fiction (and thrillers) is the second-largest-selling genre of fiction after romance. But, for the longest time, Indian crime fiction was relegated to small shelves in local bookstores. With so many Indian writers in this genre, we are getting what was (over)due. And some of the quality of the work is world-class.

For our readers, could you share how Karma plays a lead role in this story?

As human beings, God has given us a brain to make choices. However, I cannot impress enough that although we are free to choose, Karma delivers the consequences. Jay Singh, the protagonist in Déjà Karma, also makes choices, and fame and success turn him into a narcissistic egomaniac until Karma comes calling.

How has your writing journey been so far, and what do we see coming from you next?



Like everyone else’s, my writing journey has tested my patience and resolve with its fair share of ups and downs. I have explored several subgenres of crime fiction and will continue to do so. Some books have been successful beyond my imagination, while some have underperformed, but that has only made me more determined to write stories that (I think) will resonate with my readers—and it is them to whom I owe everything. For me, a manuscript doesn’t become a book when it gets published; it only becomes a book when it finds readers. My next book is a story of a con man extraordinaire—it is pretty different from anything I’ve written so far, and I hope the readers will like it. Fingers crossed.