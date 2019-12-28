Lipstick mistakes to avoid

Lipstick application seems easy enough: you just swipe the little tube of colour, oil, wax and go. Every makeup aficionado will vouch for the fact that proper lipstick application generally demands a little more finesse. It is perceived that women, who wear lipstick to be more competent and reliable. The correct shade of lipstick changes your image, from simple to stunning.

However, there a few common mistakes a lot of women end up making.

Nothing ruins a gorgeous makeup look quite like cracked lipstick. If you have chapped lips, then use a medicated lip balm or oil to smooth out the lips. Keep yourself hydrated with drinking enough water /juices/soups and green vegetables.

Let's start with the basics, our lips are covered with the thinnest layer of skin on our body, which does not contain oil glands, so they don't retain much moisture, which is main reason that we have chapped lips. Use a lip scrub/lipbalms that will make your lips super soft, or you can use a baby toothbrush on your lips after applying some lip balms for exfoliation. Chapped and dry lips make it impossible to apply lipstick smoothly. Exfoliating your lips is important to get rid of dead skin and make your lips smooth. If you want to achieve that smooth and even sheen, it's imperative to slough away any dry patches beforehand. A simple lip balm can provide the daily hydration needed to keep younger-looking lips, and a quality lip scrub can encourage blood flow for a plumper looking pout

When you are confronted with problems while putting on lipstick, you are bound to realize how important it is to take daily care of the lips. Daily care, in terms of cleansing and removal of make-up help to maintain the softness and the beauty of the lips. Remove make-up every night with a cleansing gel and apply pure almond oil or an almond cream, or lip balm on the lips and leave it on all night.

"Finding the right colour for you is trial and error, so always try the colours - even on the back of your hand - before you buy them. Never compromise on quality when buying lipsticks. Also, remember that all cosmetics have a shelf life. If you ever find that a lipstick has become too greasy, it can mean that the oils have separated. This can happen when lipsticks are old. It is best to stop using them. Skin discolouration caused by lipsticks, are more common than we think. This is due to certain ingredients, which cause a photosensitive reaction, leading to problems like skin irritation and discolouration. Sometimes, the perfumes used in lipsticks can also cause irritation and allergic reactions. Of course, the most common effect is dryness of the lips. For dry lips, avoid using matte lipsticks, as it would increase dryness.

At the same time, your lipstick should be "set" after applying it. You can do this by blotting with tissue paper, after applying lipstick, so that the lipstick does not leave stains on glasses and cups.

A very common mistake is not keeping the shape of the lips in mind and then using the wrong lipstick. For example, if the lips are very thin, dark lipstick should not be applied, as this would make the lips look even thinner. Lighter coloured lipstick, or lip gloss would help to make the lips look more full. In fact, avoid putting too much gloss on the lips. A little gloss on the centre of the lips can give you an attractive pout. Somebody who has very pale skin, probably should avoid near black or very deep berry shades. Someone with darker skin would look fantastic wearing deeper shades.

Very often, you may be told to apply lipstick beyond the natural lip line, in order to make the lips look less thin. There is no need to do this nowadays, because you can use lip plumpers for fuller lips. For example, ingredients like camphor and menthol are used in lip plumpers, because they cause a slight swelling of the lips. They are first applied on the lips and then lipstick is applied over it, to make the lips look fuller. Lip gloss also makes the lips look fuller.

Obviously, lip-lined lips are out of fashion, but that does not mean one should not use lip pencils at all. Using a lip pencil to outline the lips, helps to define the lips properly; the lip pencil should be of the same colour as your lipstick, or perhaps only a shade darker. After outlining the lips, fill in with colour using a lip brush. Some make-up experts suggest colouring the entire lips with the lip pencil, so that if the lipstick wears out, a hint of the same colour is still on the lips.

Lipstick should be applied from the middle of the lips by sticking your clean pointer finger in your mouth, and then extending to either side, for easy application. Also make sure that there is no lipstick on your teeth. This is actually a common mistake that people make. Many lipsticks contain SPF, and even if they don't, the pigment still protects the lips from direct and indirect sun.

Use natural and light colour lipstick to look fuller. Lighter shades draw less attention to your lips and the little wrinkles around your lips. Avoid any lipstick colour that is too dark or too bright.

Applying too much lipstick will smear on glasses, clothes and teeth. Once you apply the lipstick, blot it with a tissue paper, to avoid the extra product.

Also, when choosing lip colours, keep your own skin colour tone in mind. If you have a pale, yellowish complexion, avoid orange. For dark skin, avoid very pale colours. Brighter and more intense colours are also better for a gala occasion where there are plenty of lights, otherwise the lips may look washed out. You may think that light pastel colours would be right for summer, but I feel that bright colours would suit a dusky complexion. You can also go for dark pink. Lastly, avoid applying too much lipstick.

It is very important to remove your lipstick at night. The residue of lip colour can make your lips dry and rough. So, the next time you wear lipstick, make sure you remove it at night. The author is international fame beauty expert and is called herbal queen of India