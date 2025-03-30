Malaika Arora highlights social media’s influence on music industry

Actress and model Malaika Arora recently shared her thoughts on the changing landscape of the music industry and the evolving role of reality shows. Speaking candidly, she addressed how social media has become a major influence on music trends and why many modern songs struggle to leave a lasting impact.

Malaika pointed out that while some songs surpass the popularity of the films they are featured in, many are crafted with the sole aim of going viral on platforms like Instagram Reels. “I believe that while many songs become extremely popular and even outshine the films they’re a part of, a lot of them are made with social media in mind,” she told. “The focus is on creating tracks that will go viral. It’s a trend. But there are still songs that stand out on their own, regardless of a film’s success.” Beyond music, Malaika also spoke about the long-debated notion that reality shows are entirely scripted. She acknowledged that while some parts are pre-planned, they are not completely pre-written. As someone actively involved in reality television, she explained that participants, including judges, have a degree of flexibility in shaping how situations unfold. However, she emphasized that maintaining authenticity remains the priority. The actress also expressed her excitement about being part of ‘Hip Hop India Season 2.’ “When they approached me for this show, I was thrilled because it was something completely new for me. It’s a different platform, and I knew I would get to learn a lot,” she shared. “There are many different dance styles, some of which I wasn’t familiar with.”

Returning with a thrilling second season, ‘Hip Hop India’ airs new episodes every Friday on Amazon Prime Video, bringing fresh talent and dynamic performances to audiences.