Meditation and yoga poses to get over the Monday blues

Mondays are not typically Monday mornings. Most of us lack motivation and desire. Unexpected emotional episodes like worry, tension, and melancholy occur to us. It's fascinating to note that the Monday blues are now so prevalent that they virtually qualify as a phenomenon. You can prevent Monday blues with these four yoga asanas and meditation techniques. It truly is that simple. This will energise you and fortify you so that you can handle the demanding week ahead.

Yoga Asanas



Santolanasana – Plank Pose

Laying on your stomach, putting your palms under your shoulders, raising your knees, pelvis, and upper torso, and grabbing the floor with your toes; Place your wrists exactly below your shoulders with your arms straight, and ensure that your knees, pelvis, and spine are in alignment, and then hold the final posture for a time.

l Padahastasana - Standing Forward Bend Pose

Formation of the Posture

From a standing position, bend forward

Try to place your palms down

You can bend your knees to make this easier

l Ustrasana

Kneel on the yoga mat and stretch your arms up.

Arch your back and place your palms on your feet.

Inhale and bend back

l Halasana

Formation of the posture

l Lie on your back

l Place your palms on the floor beside your body

l Lift your legs up and support your lower back to drop your toes behind you

l Hold the asana for a while

Meditation Techniques

Bheej Dhyan or Aarambh Dhyan (Seed Meditation)

Seed Meditation controls and transforms this automatic response system that lies within you through the following steps:



Technique



l Sit in any comfortable meditative pose.

l Imagine and visualise two holes- one black and one white in front of you.

l Begin with an Exhale and send out emotions such as pain, doubt, guilt, shame, trauma, anger, sorrow, envy, and negativity into the black hole that you have visualised.

l Inhale and gather energy from the white hole. This energy will consist of new ways of thinking, ideas, transformative habits or behaviour that contribute to your growth.

l There is a pause between the inhalation and the exhalation. This pause is a very important part of the process.

l In this pause, whenever you exhale, feel that you have emptied all these destructive emotions or thoughts into the black hole.

Tratak Dhyan



Tratak meditation is a type of meditation that enhances attention and concentration while also bringing about a great deal of clarity in life. A flame, the sun, the moon, or any other object or image might be the subject of this kind of meditation.

Technique



l Sit in any comfortable meditative pose

l Now bring your gaze to the flame directing all of your attention to it

l Observe how the tip of the flame moves

l Try to avoid blinking as much as possible

l If you catch your thoughts wandering, bring them back to focus on the flame

l After your practice, close your eyes for a while and release the strain from your eyes

It is advised that you perform tratak using a mud lamp flame rather than a candle flame. This is so that you can benefit from this meditation, as there is a downward flow in a candle that you should try to prevent. Because of this, it is suggested that you practise tratak with a Diya.