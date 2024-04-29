‘Pokiri’ celebrates 18 years: Six -unknown facts about this Mahesh Babu-starrer

As we delve into the intriguing world of Indian cinema, few films command the reverence and adoration bestowed upon "Pokiri." Celebrating 18 years since its release, this Mahesh Babu starrer continues to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and unforgettable characters. Behind its cinematic brilliance lie fascinating anecdotes and trivia, revealing the intricate tapestry of its creation. From casting revelations to musical marvels, each facet adds depth to the film's enduring legacy. Join us on a journey to unravel the untold stories behind the iconic "Pokiri" and discover the magic that continues to enchant audiences worldwide.

1. Initially, Ravi Teja was considered for the lead role in "Pokiri" before Mahesh Babu stepped in. However, due to his commitments to "Naa Autograph," Mahesh eventually took on the iconic role.

2. Originally titled "Uttam Singh S/O Suryanarayana," the film underwent a title change once Mahesh Babu was cast. The transition from the original title to "Pokiri" brought a dynamic shift in the film's identity.

3. Deepika Padukone was initially slated to play the female lead, but due to unforeseen circumstances, Ileana D'Cruz was brought on board. This change marked a significant shift in the film's casting dynamics.

4. Mahesh Babu's character, Pandu, drew inspiration from director Puri Jagannadh's wife, whom he fondly referred to as "Pandu." This personal touch added depth and authenticity to the character portrayal.

5. "Pokiri" transcended regional boundaries with its compelling narrative, leading to successful remakes in Hindi and Tamil. The Bollywood adaptation, "Wanted," featuring Salman Khan, and the Tamil remake, "Pokkiri," starring Vijay, garnered massive acclaim.

6. "Pokiri" not only won hearts but also conquered the box office, emerging as one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema history. Its monumental success cemented Mahesh Babu's position as a powerhouse performer in the industry.



