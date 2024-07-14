Nannayya Restaurant – The First Telugu QSR in India

Nannayya Restaurant, Kavuri Hills- Madhapur, named after the Adi Kavi Nannayya Bhattu, the first Telugu poet, is the first of its kind Telugu QSR that focuses on authentic regional flavors. Focusing on a home-cooked food experience in a quick service setting, the menu includes tiffins and pre-mixed rice dishes in addition to fresh fruit juices, filter coffee, and snacks.

Four friends from college, food lovers, and entrepreneurs whose personal experiences led to the idea, started Nannayya a few months ago to serve food that’s tasty, homely, and healthy.

The taste of home cooking, passed down from generations at Telugu homes, served as combo meals makes Nannayya Restaurant’s menu soulful.

Be it a busy workday lunch or a leisurely breakfast with family, a simple dinner with friends, or a flavourful dosa for those occasional cravings, Nannayya’s menu has been carefully curated to ensure tasty and authentic food on your plate.

In addition to idli in its ghee karam and sambar variations, the menu includes dosa, pesarattu, upma, pongal, and vada served in classic combinations minus the frills for thrills. There is the season’s favorite puri with aamras & kesari poori on the daily menu.

The same goes for the bhojanam combos that include classic dishes like ghee avakaya muddapappu rice, ghee sambar rice, ghee pachipulusu muddapappu rice, ghee mango pappu rice, ghee gongura rice, veg pulao, and a curated combination of these dishes on the Nannayya special platter. During weekends, a few more specials are added to the menu.

When at Nannayya, there is no hassle for parking. The spacious, air-conditioned restaurant with multiple options for seating gives you the ambiance and vibe to eat in peace. After all, good food and familiar flavors need some savoring for a memorable experience.

Siddharth, one of the founding partners, shares, “We want to serve healthy, homely Telugu food in a QSR setting. We believe our quality, our special recipes, and taste keep us ahead in the emerging food space. At Nannayya, you can have your comfort food for breakfast, lunch, high tea, and dinner for 365 days without feeling bored. We offer transparency to ensure healthy and clean food. This is your safe zone as far as eating out is concerned.”