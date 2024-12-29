Naushad: The maestro who revolutionised Indian film music

Naushad, born on December 25, 1919, in Lucknow, is widely regarded as one of the most influential music composers in the history of Indian cinema. His groundbreaking compositions, spanning over five decades, elevated Bollywood music to new heights, blending the rich tones of Indian classical music with the vibrancy of Western influences. From his early struggles to becoming a music legend, Naushad’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

Arriving in Bombay in 1937 as a teenager, Naushad faced the typical hardships of an aspiring artist. He worked as an assistant to prominent music directors like Ustad Jhande Khan and Khemchand Prakash, gradually honing his craft. His first major success came with the film Rattan (1944), which featured hit songs that catapulted him into the limelight. Despite his success, Naushad faced opposition from his family, who disapproved of his career choice, as the film industry was still seen as a disreputable profession at the time.

Naushad’s career truly soared with iconic films such as Baiju Bawra (1952), Mother India (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), and Ram Aur Shyam (1967), among others. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, he brought a unique fusion of classical and folk music to the silver screen, while also incorporating Western musical elements into his compositions. His songs were not just melodies; they told stories that resonated deeply with audiences. Naushad’s collaborations with lyricists like Shakeel Badayuni and his ability to bring out the best in playback singers such as Mohammad Rafi helped redefine Bollywood music.

In one famous incident, while recording the song Jawaan Hai Mohabbat for Anmol Ghadi (1946), Naushad faced interference from renowned director Mehboob Khan, who tried to instruct him on how to approach the music. Naushad, ever composed, reassured Khan but later demonstrated his expertise by taking charge when Khan was directing the film. This incident highlighted Naushad’s authority over his craft and his belief in the boundaries between direction and music composition.

Naushad’s legacy extends beyond his musical compositions. He was instrumental in introducing classical maestros like Ustad Amir Khan and Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan to film music, further raising the standard of Bollywood soundtracks. His poetic talents, too, were notable, with his collection of ghazals and nazms reflecting the same elegance and sophistication as his compositions.

Though his career slowed in the 1980s and 1990s, Naushad’s impact on the Indian film industry remains profound. He passed away in 2006, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire musicians and filmmakers alike. Naushad’s ability to fuse tradition with innovation will always be remembered as a hallmark of his genius.