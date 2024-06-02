Neurologist advises against weight-bearing activities for knee osteoarthritis patients

Suffering from knee osteoarthritis? A top neurologist advises avoiding physical activities like walking, running, or playing sports. Exercise, although beneficial for overall health, may exacerbate knee osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease marked by chronic pain and restricted joint movement in the knees, typically caused by wear and tear and the progressive loss of articular cartilage.

Quoting a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, Sudhir Kumar from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad recommends that individuals with knee osteoarthritis steer clear of weight-bearing physical activities. Instead, he suggests engaging in non-weight-bearing activities like cycling or swimming, which have not been associated with an increased risk of knee osteoarthritis.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University Medical Center Rotterdam in the Netherlands, involved 5,003 individuals, including 2,804 women. It revealed that weight-bearing activities did not correlate with knee osteoarthritis in individuals with intermediate or high lower-limb muscle mass index (LMI).

"People with poor lower limb muscle mass/strength should opt for non-weight-bearing physical activities," Sudhir emphasized. He also stressed the importance of prioritizing lower limb muscle strengthening exercises, particularly quadriceps exercises, for those engaging in weight-bearing activities. However, individuals with good lower limb muscle mass/strength can safely continue with weight-bearing activities without fearing knee pain or knee osteoarthritis, he reassured.