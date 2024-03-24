New Orleans’ 2024 Events Extravaganza

New Orleans, Louisiana, is home to more than 130 unique festivals and events. Throughout the year, join along in celebrating everything from food and culture to neighbourhoods and holidays. Megafestivals like Mardi Gras are world-renowned and highly attended. But several other off-the-beaten-path events are worth attending. Here are some of New Orleans’ most outstanding events and festivals that are sure to make for a memorable visit.

Congo Square Rhythms Festival, March 23 - March 24- Celebrating the long heritage of what is known as the oldest neighbourhood of free African Americans in the United States, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host the annual Congo Square Rhythms Festival on March 23-24. The Congo Square Rhythms Festival celebrates New Orleans traditions that stem from the African diaspora. The festival in Congo Square celebrates African traditions with gumbo, dance, music, and an arts market, paying homage to its historical significance.

Crescent City Classic, March 30- The annual Crescent City Classic is not only a great physical challenge but a fun, local tradition as well. Held on the Saturday before Easter, amateur and professional runners alike unite for New Orleans’ signature 10k race. Some dress in Easter-themed costumes while others come decked out in full workout attire, but all have a good time for a good cause. From the expo to the race itself, to the post-race festivities, there will be no shortage of things to do revolving around the Crescent City Classic. Since the race is the Saturday before Easter Sunday, it’s the perfect weekend to participate in the Classic, and then take part in other activities throughout the weekend, such as Easter brunches or Easter parades.

Hogs for the Cause, April 5 - April 6- Hogs for the Cause offers a culinary delight with barbecue in various forms, accompanied by a fierce cook-off competition. Attendees can vote for their favourite dishes after sampling the savoury food and then donating to that team. In addition to all the mouth-watering barbeque, Hogs for the Cause includes music all weekend. Founded in 2008 to support children with pediatric brain cancer, the festival has since expanded, providing grants to over 200 families.

Global Meetings Industry Day, April 11

Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID) is an International Day of Advocacy showcasing the value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions bring to people, businesses and communities. GMID is led by Meetings Mean Business, an industry-wide coalition comprised of over 60 convention & visitor bureaus and hospitality organisations.

French Quarter Festival, April 11 - April 14- This festival has charmed New Orleanians since it first began in 1984, designed to remind locals how fabulous the French Quarter can be. Each year, thousands of attendees come to the French Quarter for the annual French Quarter Festival. This massive celebration highlights the food, music, art, and culture of this beloved neighbourhood. From the Riverfront all the way to Jackson Square guests can indulge in countless local bites, live music performances, and special events and activities.

Zurich Golf Classic, April 22 - April 28- Since 1958, Zurich Classic of Louisiana has brought together some of the best in golf to compete for the title of Zurich Classic Champion. This annual leg of the PGA Tour is played in mid-spring, just 25 minutes outside of New Orleans in Avondale, LA at TPC of Louisiana. Sponsored by Zurich Insurance Group and organised by the Fore!Kids Foundation, this year’s Zurich Classic will take place between April 22-28, 2024.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, April 25 - May 5- The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, or as the locals call it, Jazz Fest, is the celebration of the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana. It features endless music, succulent local and regional delicacies, one-of-a-kind handmade arts and crafts, second-line parades, music, and so much more. With 13 stages of soul-stirring music—jazz, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, blues, R&B, rock, funk, African, Latin, Caribbean, folk, and much more—the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is a singular celebration. The Festival has always blended a wide mix of internationally renowned artists from both Louisiana and the rest of the world. The line-up for this year includes The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and more.