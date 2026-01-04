Not just chai anymore

As temperatures drop, warm beverages become a seasonal ritual. Unlike summer’s lighter sips, winter drinks demand comfort whether it’s a time-tested chai or a modern twist on comfort. This shift in consumer behavior is measurable: according to the Godrej Jersey Lactograph Findings FY25–26, there is a clear shift in consumer behaviour towards flavoured milk during winter, with 39% of consumers tending to drink more of it in the colder months, making it the second-most-preferred season after festivals. Here are five winter drinks that work practical, nourishing, and worth making part of your routine.

Irani chai (and Sulemani chai)

The go-to winter staple. Irani chai’s khoya enriched brew delivers warmth in every sip. Prefer lighter? Sulemani chai robust black tea with no frills offers the same heat with a sharper kick. Both keep you energized without the fuss.

Hot chocolate

No surprises here. Hot chocolate is straightforward decadence. Full-fat milk gives it body; if you want depth, add cardamom, cinnamon, or a pinch of chilli. That’s it.

Badam milk

Traditional, creamy, and filling. Badam milk blends ground almonds into silky warmth. If homemade isn’t on your agenda, ready-to-drink options like Godrej Jersey Badam Milk offer the same nutty without prep work.

Khajur milkshake

Dates are nature’s sweetener, naturally energy-dense without any added sugar. A winter drink that fills you up and sustains you through the day. Perfect for those mornings when you need real fuel, not just a sip.

Sesame latte

A modern take on traditional warmth. Grind black or white sesame seeds into a smooth paste, mix with hot milk, and drizzle with honey. Sesame’s heat-generating properties make it a winter-specific choice.

Winter doesn’t ask you to choose between tradition and convenience. Whether it’s the generational chai or a quick flavoured milk option, what matters is that these drinks deliver warmth and nutrition when you need them most. The data shows consumers lean harder into flavoured milk during winter a clear sign that this season is about comfort, not just seasonality.