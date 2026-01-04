  1. Home
  2. Featured
  3. Sunday Hans
Featured

Not just chai anymore

  • Created On:  4 Jan 2026 8:25 AM IST
Not just chai anymore
X

As temperatures drop, warm beverages become a seasonal ritual. Unlike summer’s lighter sips, winter drinks demand comfort whether it’s a time-tested chai or a modern twist on comfort. This shift in consumer behavior is measurable: according to the Godrej Jersey Lactograph Findings FY25–26, there is a clear shift in consumer behaviour towards flavoured milk during winter, with 39% of consumers tending to drink more of it in the colder months, making it the second-most-preferred season after festivals. Here are five winter drinks that work practical, nourishing, and worth making part of your routine.

Irani chai (and Sulemani chai)

The go-to winter staple. Irani chai’s khoya enriched brew delivers warmth in every sip. Prefer lighter? Sulemani chai robust black tea with no frills offers the same heat with a sharper kick. Both keep you energized without the fuss.

Hot chocolate

No surprises here. Hot chocolate is straightforward decadence. Full-fat milk gives it body; if you want depth, add cardamom, cinnamon, or a pinch of chilli. That’s it.

Badam milk

Traditional, creamy, and filling. Badam milk blends ground almonds into silky warmth. If homemade isn’t on your agenda, ready-to-drink options like Godrej Jersey Badam Milk offer the same nutty without prep work.

Khajur milkshake

Dates are nature’s sweetener, naturally energy-dense without any added sugar. A winter drink that fills you up and sustains you through the day. Perfect for those mornings when you need real fuel, not just a sip.

Sesame latte

A modern take on traditional warmth. Grind black or white sesame seeds into a smooth paste, mix with hot milk, and drizzle with honey. Sesame’s heat-generating properties make it a winter-specific choice.

Winter doesn’t ask you to choose between tradition and convenience. Whether it’s the generational chai or a quick flavoured milk option, what matters is that these drinks deliver warmth and nutrition when you need them most. The data shows consumers lean harder into flavoured milk during winter a clear sign that this season is about comfort, not just seasonality.

Tags

Winter BeveragesFlavoured MilkIrani ChaiHot ChocolateBadam Milk
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Barcelona beat Espanyol for derby win in La Liga

Barcelona beat Espanyol for derby win in La Liga

National News

More
Share it
X