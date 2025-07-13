Peace is our nature, not violence

Today we are living in a world where violence has become our culture. It may be seen in the hundreds of wars going on in different parts of the world or it may be seen through innumerable violent incidents that occur every day in cities and homes across the universe. So, what exactly has led to the spread violence so much even though people strongly denounce it? One of the major reasons as to why violence has become so deeply embedded in the human psyche is that on one hand, we denounce it but on the other hand we condone or even justify it. In the 21st century, that we all boast of living in, violence has been glorified in ingenious ways by the media, especially television, internet & films. Today even toys, cartoons and comics spread the virus of violence in young minds. Hence, a world that has been fed so much on violence is no wonder becoming increasingly dangerous to live in for its occupants.

We all must realize that good or evil are in fact the traits of the human soul and even after death these traits or sanskar are carried on to the next birth. These sanskar may change or become stronger as per the person’s karma in the next life. Hence, it follows that one may kill an evil person but one cannot destroy the evil in that person. It would instead increase due to feelings of hatred and revenge. Remember!! An evil act is bound to be punished as per the Law of Karma in the present or the next birth, because there is a natural justice system that works infallibly and eternally. Hence, one must never think that if someone avenges a wrong by doing wrong in turn, he/she will not suffer. No!!the truth is that in this case, both the persons will have to pay for their respective wrong actions by undergoing some suffering, because any act done with ill will towards others is violence and it is bound to bring sorrow for the doer. Hence, a person may escape the laws of the land but his karma will catch up with him sooner or later for sure. The world that God created for us was a completely non-violent and harmonious world where no evil existed. Goodness exists eternally; it is when we begin to lose touch with our real values that we are enslaved by negative tendencies.

We are all children of “Almighty” who is the ocean of love, peace and joy, so his qualities are our qualities too eternally, aren’t they? That is why all humans resist hatred. They never resist love or joy. HE never forsakes and forgets his values while we do so due to our own ignorance. HE is always merciful and benevolent towards all, so how can he justify violence? Hence one should be very clear on this issue that wars and calamities are not the curse of almighty, but the results of our own actions & wrong doings. And the only way to bring peace & harmony back on earth is to empower ourselves spiritually and rid our minds of all negativities. This will uproot violence completely out of the world and the world would become the one that it was, serene& peaceful.

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)