Peaceful retreat in nature
Are you looking forward to the upcoming long weekend during the Holi and Good Friday long weekend? India, with its diverse landscapes and cultural richness, offers several exciting options for delightful getaways.
Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat in nature or an adventure-filled trip, there’s something for everyone. Here are some great travel destinations to consider for a memorable holiday in March.
South: Coorg
Nestled in the lush green Western Ghats of Karnataka, Coorg is a haven for nature lovers, offering breathtaking views and a serene environment. From hiking through dense forests to exploring historical monuments, Coorg offers an array of experiences. It is one of the most popular and easily accessible hill stations in South India.
North: Corbett
With its mystic beauty, scenic landscapes, and interesting history, Corbett is the perfect wild and exotic getaway. Resort Condominium International (RCI) affiliated resorts offer the most beautiful and relaxing stay without worrying about the scenic surroundings. One can take in the true jungle atmosphere created by the perfect natural surroundings and varied flora and fauna. This is the place to enjoy the pristine beauty and enchanting wilderness of nature.
East: Gangtok
Gangtok is home to several breathtaking viewpoints that offer panoramic views of the city, surrounding hills, and snow-capped mountains of the Kanchenjunga range. These serene locations provide a peaceful retreat and a chance to connect with nature.
West: Goa
It’s never a bad decision when it’s Goa. A perfect place that leaves you with memories to cherish forever. RCI offers a perfect stay, catering to your room to food desires. Whether you are looking for a relaxing sunbathing spot or want to indulge in water sports the beaches of Goa have something for everyone.