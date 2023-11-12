Preserving the Past, Ensuring the Future: The Vital Role of Archives

Some people may find the idea of archives archaic or irrelevant in today’s environment, as data is continuously being generated, used, and deleted. Archives, however, are more than just places to store old paperwork; they are the keepers of our collective memory, which is crucial to our present and future. This feature piece goes into the importance of archives and the many roles they play in modern society.



Archives stand guard over our past, lead us through the present, and help us build our future. They’re crucial for learning from the past, holding responsible parties accountable, making sound legal and cultural judgements, and fostering new ideas. It is impossible to emphasise the value of archives in our efforts to gain insight from the past and make well-informed decisions for the future. Without these stores of knowledge, our relationship to history, culture, and society would be severed, and our growth as a civilization would be greatly handicapped. Archives aren’t just artefacts; they’re the doorways to the future.

The Indira Gandhi National Center for Arts and UNESCO have published a study on mapping archives in India, led by Prof. Ramesh C. Gaur. The study provides a directory, status report, and brief descriptive profile of the main archives, including a comprehensive list of 360 archives with postal and web addresses, email-ids, contact persons, and other reference details. The most interesting chapter in the publication is the summary of Indian submissions to the UNESCO ‘Memory of the Worls’ International Register, including Gilgit Manuscripts, Rigveda, Shantinatha Charitha, the Institute of Asian Studies’s Tamil Medical Manuscript Collection, and Saiva Manuscripts of Pondicherry.

The Memory of the World Programme aims to preserve and protect the world’s documentary heritage, especially in areas affected by conflict or natural disasters, ensuring universal access and raising public awareness about its significance. Despite its efforts, only 496 inscriptions have been inscribed on the International Register since 1995, highlighting the need for universal access to this valuable cultural heritage.

Archives are vital time capsules that preserve historical documents, photographs, recordings, and artifacts, providing a unique window into the past. They are essential for historians, researchers, and scholars, as they provide the primary source material needed to construct accurate narratives of the past. Access to well-preserved archives is paramount in ensuring the integrity of historical research.

Archives also play a crucial role in holding institutions and governments accountable for their actions, as they serve as a record of public policies, legislation, and decisions. Transparency and accountability are essential foundations of a functioning democracy, and archives are the keepers of these values.

Archives are not confined to dusty storage rooms; they are living entities that offer valuable insights into the present. They help navigate the complexities of the contemporary world by serving as references for making informed decisions in legal and administrative realms. They house cultural treasures that enrich our understanding of diverse cultures and societies, preserving languages, art, music, and traditions that are at risk of being lost in the fast-paced modern world.

Archives also shape our collective future by providing a foundation upon which future generations can build. They are a wellspring of ideas and inspiration for creative thinkers, artists, and innovators, and are invaluable for environmental and scientific research.

The National Archives of India (NAI) in New Delhi is the primary repository for historical records and documents in India, preserving and making accessible a vast collection dating back to ancient times. The NAI is working on digitizing its collections to make them more accessible to researchers and the general public. State archives in various states in India also preserve historical documents related to their respective regions. Digitization efforts have increased in recent years, with several organizations and institutions, including the NAI, undertaking digitization projects.

Preservation challenges in India include climate, inadequate storage facilities, and limited resources. Efforts to address these include the conservation and restoration of important documents. Accessibility to archives and historical records has been a priority, with the NAI and some state archives providing easier access through digitization and online cataloging systems. Collaborations between government agencies, academic institutions, and international organizations have been initiated to improve the state of Indian archives, often involving sharing expertise, resources, and best practices.

The current state of archives can differ from one to another, and the rate at which the preservation and digitalisation is not catching up with the most recent advances in technology and unable to balance the growing need for knowledge. Our extensive past will continue to be shrouded in mystery until scholars have access to the data they require.

(The writer is an Assistant Director, Telangana State)