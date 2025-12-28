Realising the value of life

Every individual should make a little time for themselves as a piece of life. Not for your family, career or something else. Give a little time just for this piece of life, because this is the most important piece of life as far as you are concerned.

Even if you are in love with someone, still, this is the most important piece of life. Every individual should pay some attention to how this life happens. Unfortunately, too many people have taken it for granted. Believe me, this should not be taken for granted because you are not going to be here for ever. I will bless you with a long life but you are going to fall dead one day.

Of all the people who go to bed tonight, tens of thousands of people will not wake up tomorrow morning. So, if you and me wake up tomorrow morning, is it not a fantastic thing? Thousands of people did not wake up but you woke up. Is that not a great thing?

So if you wake up tomorrow morning, just smile – you are still alive. And for many millions of people, someone dear to them did not wake up. So, check if those five, six people around you have woken up. You woke up and everyone who matters to you around you woke up. Is it not a fantastic day?

The problem with most people is that that live as if they are immortal. You may not actually think you are immortal but you are not conscious of your mortality. How many moments in a day are you conscious that you are mortal? If you were conscious, would you have time to crib or fight with someone? Would you have time to do any nonsense in your life? If you were conscious that you are mortal, you would only do what is absolutely needed for you and everyone around you.

Do not think of this as something negative. Death is not a negative thing. It is the only thing which has added value to your life. If you were going to be here forever, you would be unbearable.

Everyone dies one day. You do not have to think “I will die today.’’ We do not intend to die today, we want to live as far as possible, but if you are just conscious that you will die one day, you will naturally become spiritual. Every day, every moment, remind yourself that this is a brief life, “I am mortal, one day I will end.” If you just do this for two days, you will become something truly fantastic within yourself. That is all that is needed. If you want to know the value of life, just know that this life is a brief happening.

(Sadhguru is a Yogi, mystic, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, also known for his New York Times bestselling books. He founded Conscious Planet–Save Soil, the world’s largest people’s movement, impacting over 4 billion people)