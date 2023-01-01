Revival of Epistolary Novel 

After the success of her heart touching books like "The Dangling Gandhi" Tabularasa "Misplaced Heads", a highly prolific author, Jayanthi Sankar, once again dips her quill in the ink with her latest book "When Will You Die?". Jayanthi Sankar skilfully depicts human complexities with quite a few nuanced surprises in store in her recent epistolary novella 'When Will You Die?' It leaves the reader mesmerised because the book exudes a sense of innovative originality for which the expatriate author has been acknowledged all across the globe. The best part about her writings is that they are richly loaded with the Aristotelian element of probability and reliability which are quite conspicuous in her latest book 'When Will You Die?'



It will be fully pertinent to place this novella in the category of a socio psychological thriller in which the master raconteur deftly and consummately explores a spectrum of intense human emotions. The novelist must be fully applauded for reviving the dying genre of epistolary novels. Epistolary novel is an art form that is unfolded through the medium of letters written by one or more of the characters. Originating with Samuel Richardson's Pamela; or, Virtue Rewarded (1740), the story of a servant girl's victorious struggle against her master's attempts to seduce her, it was one of the earliest forms of novels to be developed and remained one of the most popular up to the 19th century. The epistolary novel's reliance on subjective points of view makes it the forerunner of the modern psychological novels. Though psychological novels have carved their niche in the realm of modern day fiction writing, epistolary novels seem to have taken a back seat. Here revival of this literary genre can be attributed to the author of 'When Will You Die?' with an absolute certitude.

The narrative largely couched in epistolary style dwells upon the profundity of humans relationships. The central protagonists around whom the narrative revolves are Susan, her husband Suiyi, and her brother, Joe. Susan's mother passes away while giving birth to Joe. After the untimely demise her mother it is Susan who has to assume the duty of a foster mother at the tender age of twelve only. Thereafter Susan makes all-out attempts to grapple horns with her trying circumstances and strives hard for a better life for her family. On the path to the attainment of a placid and blissful life, she happens to establish an unlikely bond of friendship with the Singaporean Suiyi by writing a slew of letters to him.

As time flies, an adult Susan now relocates to Singapore to turn her dreams of employment and a better life into reality. There she walks down the aisle with Suiyi, and endeavours to integrate and establish her identity on the foreign soil. Joe is financially and emotionally dependent on her, and his downward spiral begins to take a toll on both of them. The story splendiferously alternates between the idyllic beaches of Goa and the concrete jungles of Singapore.

What all the more astonishes the readers is the way in which the author widens her literary canvas by splashing it with the most unconventional hues. The narration undergoes several variations. At times it is a leaky roof that safeguards the secrets; other times it is a draft email which remains unsent for umpteen years. The author indeed possesses a special knack for forging a deep connect with her readers which is quite commendably achieved with the skilful usage of quality language. Another most astounding aspect about her language is its remarkable lucidity.

A narrative loaded with complex and subtle emotions flows unhindered leavened with a great ease. With its convincing characterisation and engrossing narrative, the book can be aptly designated as an extraordinary work of literary fiction which has all the elements of a magnum opus in the fiefdom of fiction. Therefore, if you are looking for something really engaging and gripping to warm the cockles of your hearts in these bone-freezing winters, 'When Will You Die?' is going to be the best take for you.