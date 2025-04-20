Shine Tom Chacko appears before police amid growing drug and misconduct controversy

Controversial Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who had been absconding for the past three days, appeared at the North Ernakulam police station in Kerala on Saturday morning, complying with a police notice issued a day earlier. Though directed to appear by 10:30 a.m., the actor arrived about 30 minutes early, signalling an apparent attempt at cooperation.

According to police sources, investigators have prepared a set of 32 questions for the actor, as part of the probe into allegations of drug use and misconduct that have rocked the Malayalam film industry this week. The police are also examining CCTV footage from six Kochi hotels where Chacko is believed to have stayed recently, along with his mobile call records from the past month.

The controversy erupted after actress Vincy Aloshious accused Chacko of misbehaving with her on the sets of ‘Soothravakyam’ last year. While she initially withheld his name, she later identified him, alleging he spat a white powdery substance, raising suspicions of drug use on set. Her complaint, originally filed confidentially with the Kerala Film Chamber, took a dramatic turn when Chamber General Secretary Saji Nandiyattu revealed Chacko’s name to the media, violating her trust.

Disheartened by this breach, Vincy withdrew her support for further proceedings. On Friday, her father informed authorities that the family wished to settle the matter privately within the film industry, despite growing public attention.

Interestingly, both families reportedly share a longstanding acquaintance, further complicating the situation. In an unexpected twist, while still evading police on Friday, Chacko appeared on social media promoting ‘Soothravakyam’, the film central to the controversy.

Adding fuel to the fire, Chacko was recently named by a woman drug peddler arrested earlier this month, who claimed she supplied drugs to him and actor Sreenath Bhasi. The Excise Department has announced that notices will be issued to both actors, and the woman remains in judicial custody along with her associates.

Former NIA officer and ex-Kerala police official Raj Mohan clarified that despite Chacko fleeing from the police raid, the investigation will proceed, as no statutory limitation impedes further inquiry. With police scrutiny intensifying and the film industry grappling with the fallout, all eyes remain on the unfolding developments surrounding Shine Tom Chacko.