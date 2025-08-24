Sit back and relax at Philadelphia’s parks and beer gardens

Philadelphia welcomes the warmer months with a vibrant array of outdoor celebrations that come alive in charming parks and beer gardens, offering the ultimate American summer vibe. These pop-up seasonal spots across the city’s open spaces and lush gardens blend the best of Philadelphia’s local culture, nature, flavours, and community in a bundle of unmissable fun in the sun.

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Spruce Street Harbor Park is a one-of-a-kind urban oasis located on Penn’s Landing along the Delaware River waterfront. This family-friendly park has over 50 colourful hammocks hung throughout, providing plenty of shaded areas to relax. Games like shuffleboard, beanbag toss, and life-sized chess line the boardwalk, as well as several food and drink vendors. For beer or cocktails, check out the floating beer garden, where you can cool off with a beverage while suspended over the river on strong net lounges. The park has a magical vibe in the evening thanks to hundreds of multicoloured LED lights. Three riverside lounges, complete with their own set of hammocks, and the Barge Oasis are available to rent for groups.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest is located just north of Spruce Street Harbor Park along the Delaware River waterfront. In addition to a roller-skating rink, the park offers games, amusement rides, and mini-golf. The Lodge provides ample indoor dining space and is home to several local food vendors. They also serve local craft beer and cocktails.

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier

The seasonal experiences along the Delaware River continue at Cherry Street Pier. This former municipal pier has been transformed into a year-round riverside destination. The Garden is a pop-up dining room overlooking the river with breathtaking views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. The menu features snacks and casual bites, with cocktails, draft beer, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Rodin Garden Bar

Enjoy refreshing cocktails and small plates at the seasonal pop-up Garden Bar at the Rodin Museum. The museum houses one of the largest collections of sculptor Auguste Rodin’s works outside of Paris. Admission to the Garden Bar is free, while admission to the Rodin Museum is pay-what-you-wish.

Love City Gardens

Love City Brewing Company welcomes guests to kick back and relax just steps from its taproom in the garden oasis, Love City Gardens. Tucked underneath the elevated rail line, this outdoor patio is covered by a pergola. Repurposed shipping containers offer shaded outdoor seating. The beer garden has craft beer, inventive cocktails, and a sophisticated wine selection. The space is also available to rent for private events.

Walnut Garden

Grab a drink at Walnut Garden and relax in its urban garden. You will find rows of picnic tables and a canopy tent providing shade. In addition to beer and cocktails, the restaurant serves Asian street food, as well as soft serve ice cream. Once a vacant lot, the family-friendly park is now full of colourful plants, trees, and flowers. You will also find a children’s play area where young visitors can pass the time.

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Pop-Up Gardens

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s two Pop-Up Gardens transform vacant lots into lush outdoorspaces. At both gardens, expect botanical-themed cocktails and a rotating selection of food from local restaurants. The PHS Pop-Up Garden at South Street features a beautiful pergola, with food and drink vendors and plenty of seating throughout. Their Manayunk location fills a spacious parcel of land with over 2,200 varieties of plants and trees. The Garden is home to a decades-old olive tree that was once featured in the Philadelphia Flower Show. This working garden is filled with vegetables, herbs, and an ample amount of outdoor seating.

Sunset Social at Cira Green

Snack on summer favourites and sip on frozen beverages from Sunset Social, a seasonal restaurant found atop Cira Green. This 1.5-acre rooftop park offers unbeatable views of the Center City skyline and plenty of picnic-perfect lawns in University City. Enjoy a burger and a cocktail while admiring the panoramic views offered by this unique rooftop space.

The Lawn Beer Garden at City Square

The Lawn at uCity Square isa playful pop-up space where visitors can indulge in its inviting beer garden, food trucks, and festivities. Throughout the week, The Lawn offers a variety of free events including live music, movies, fitness classes, craft fairs, and more. On the weekend, The Lawn opens its beer garden, serving Philadelphia favourites.

Parks on Tap

Parks on Tap is Philadelphia’s popular travelling beer garden, which occupies different park spaces throughout the city. In addition to craft beers and wine, this family-friendly beer garden features snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. Plus, they offer comfy chairs, hammocks, and games like Jenga and corn hole.

Sit back and relax while enjoying the natural beauty of the over 10,000+ acres of green space found throughout Philadelphia.