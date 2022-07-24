Skill development creates & enhances your prospects

Today in this supersonic age where technology changes every minute and things move at electronic speed emphasis on skill development programmes help individuals to make use of their talent and knowledge and boosts of having a good, prosperous career. To increase the all-round expertise, proper guidance and training initiatives need to be developed, knowledge in the technology and communications know-how are important.

Organisations welcome skilled and effective people with open hands for achieving the greater number of targets in lesser time with a better corporate growth and self-growth. All in all, Skill Development training is a must for moving up the ladder. If you are creating a skilled work force then it's important that it has to be linked with employment opportunities for young people.

Without opportunities the challenges and problems faced by unemployed youth will never get resolved. Making the youth future ready is a call that we can't miss. A strong foundation for an effective, efficient and sustainable skill development ecosystem was laid a few years ago. It's time now we build upon it. This requires incorporating skilling in the school curriculum and providing long and short-term skill training by providing gainful employment and ensuring career progression that meets the aspirations of trainees.

The institutions imparting skills need to provide horizontal and vertical pathways to academic qualifications and the job market respectively. There is an urgent need to modernize and upgrade some of the training and skilling institutions to make them more responsive to industry demand. Focus should be on flexible curriculum, equipment used for training, conducting workshops that give exposure to students and the most important is efficient teaching staff equipped with a strong modern technical and teaching skill. Training opportunities should be provided to earn and learn through apprenticeships. Onsite training, involvement of private sector and collaboration with industry for any course is a must. Most importantly people's perception needs to change regarding vocational training.

Nation resolves to empower 100% youth through schemes of New India by providing free training to more than a crore youth under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana for better employment opportunities. The number of Industrial Training Institutes have been increased. The training programmes would be based on the lines of international level so that the youth of our country can meet the national and international demands. Need based and tailormade programmes like language and communication skills and management skills would be introduced for specific age groups.

The methodology used for Skill India would be innovative. It includes games, group discussions, brain storming sessions, case studies practical experiences etc. The ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be the certifying authority that will issue certificates after successful completion of a particular programme. This certificate being issued by the ministry has to be recognized by all public and private agencies and entities including overseas organisations.

Skill India is a programme for the entire country. It's time that we open up avenues so that the youth shoulders responsibility and do not remain idle. An idle youth is a liability to the economy and progress of the country. It's time we build ourselves rationally and critically with double strength. It is a Herculean task but not impossible. The space between probable future and possible future should be reduced. It is possible only through resilience, strong resolution and persistence. Making our youth future ready is a call that we can't miss.