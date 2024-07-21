Sri Guru Mahavtar Babaji Temple at Sri M's Ashram opens, Welcomes All Faiths

A beautiful, elegantly designed, spacious pillared temple dedicated to Adinath Sri Guru Babaji was sanctified by Spiritual Master Sri M today within the precincts of his Madanapalle Ashram, set deep within the verdant grasslands of rural Andhra Pradesh.

Formally inaugurated by Honourable Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, the temple was declared open to the public after Sri M conducted a moving Prana Pratishtha ceremony of the serene image of Babaji sitting within a rough-hewn rock cave in deep contemplation.

Guru Babaji, also known as Mahavatar Babaji, is considered a manifestation of the Supreme Being by the Nath Sampradaya, whose chief disciple, Sri Maheshwarnath Babaji, was Sri M’s Guru. He is revered by many across faiths as a great Yogi who has taught Kriya Yoga as one of the paths to attain Moksha or liberation in these difficult times.

Padma Bhushan Sri M, himself a realized Yogi, travels and teaches across the globe, also imparting Kriya Yoga to aspirants. At 4,000 square feet, the temple built by Sri M is the first-of-its kind, largest place of worship dedicated to Sri Guru Babaji anywhere in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, M said, “This Babajis temple is open to all irrespective of caste creed or religion, Babaji who is in your heart, is the same whose Prana Prathishta is done here today. Hari Om Tat Sat.”

Amidst melodious chants of the Lalita Trishati and the Sama Veda, the Prana Pratishtha of both a Sri Yantra and Babaji’s image concluded with the blowing of conches, nadaswaram, and the damru. Fireworks lit the sky in rejoicing as the temple welcomed people from all denominations to move ahead on the spiritual path with deep introspection and quiet contemplation.

The ceremony was attended by over 2,000 devotees from across India and abroad participated in the event, including the distinguished presence of Justice (retd) Sunil Shukre, the local MLA, the District Collector, and the Additional District Collector. The ceremony concluded with a community lunch (Annadanam) and the distribution of Prasad.