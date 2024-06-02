Stadiums and Sightseeing - A Guide to USA’s T20 World Cup Host Cities

Excitement is soaring among cricket fans in India as the USA prepares to host the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with matches set to take place in New York, Texas, and Florida in June. Undeniably, Indians worldwide are among the biggest cricket fans and June 9 marks one of the most anticipated matches of the season between India and Pakistan in New York. The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is among the most intense and celebrated in sport, drawing huge crowds and interest. The match in New York is no exception, with fans making elaborate travel plans to witness the game in person. Additionally, India has matches scheduled against Ireland on June 5, the USA on June 12 in New York, and a match against Canada in Florida. These host cities also offer memorable experiences for visitors, blending cricket with the charm of multiple attractions and experiences in each location.

New York

With the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium as one of the venues, Long Island presents the perfect coastal complement to this trip. Start your journey at Long Beach, where you will find activities including surfing lessons and beach-side trapeze. Head to Jones Beach State Park and hit the pools and restaurants or catch a concert at Northwell Health, the beach’s amphitheatre. Charter a boat for a fishing trip in the Captree State Park, then explore Fire Island's 50-kilometre stretch accessible only by ferry. Hike through the 300-year-old Sunken Forest and visit the festive LGBT village, Cherry Grove.

Some of the USA’s finest thinkers and artists lived and worked on Long Island. Discover Long Island's rich cultural history by touring Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, President Theodore Roosevelt's “Summer Whitehouse” in Sagamore Hill, or follow the Washington Spy Trail that tells the story of citizens who risked lives in aiding Revolutionary War victory. The Gold Coast Mansions Tour, reminiscent of "The Great Gatsby" takes you along Long Island's opulent Gilded Age. Visit Old Westbury Gardens and Oheka Castle, and delve deeper into history at Stony Brook Village and Old Bethpage Village Restoration.

Explore Long Island Wine Country by bike, with 30-plus wineries and vineyard tours. Discover organic farm stands, you-pick farms, and farm-to-table restaurants. Experience seaside villages and rural roads, with festivals celebrating wine, craft beer, harvests, and seafood.

Nearby is New York City, the epitome of urban vitality, offering a plethora of experiences. From iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building to the bustling streets of Times Square, the city never sleeps. Explore diverse neighbourhoods like Greenwich Village and Harlem, each with its own character and charm, while indulging in great cuisine from all over the world. Catch a Broadway show, or wander through renowned museums like the MET and MoMA. NYC's energy is infectious and draws millions of visitors every year.

Texas

The next venue is Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas’ Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex providing an opportunity for extensive exploration in and around the region. Dallas is a city rich in culture, history, the world-famous Dallas Cowboys, spectacular dining, entertainment, and shopping. Start with the true Texas experience at the Texas Horse Park, less than 13 kilometres from downtown.

For a historic experience, visit The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza or the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. For a different view of Dallas, head to the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck to catch a view from the 170-meter-high observation deck. Visit the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, boasting a remarkable gem collection and a newly discovered dinosaur species, that are exclusive to Dallas.

Klyde Warren Park is famous for its tai chi and chess matches open for all to participate in. Furthermore, enjoy performances at the AT&T Performing Arts Center or Meyerson Symphony Center, experience Oaklawn's vibrant LGBT scene, and explore Southfork Ranch, "Dallas", the hit TV show's original filming location to get the true essence of the city.

A shopping spree in the historic West End or upscale retail therapy at NorthPark Center is a must. Indulge in diverse culinary delights at Trinity Groves or savour Texas barbecue in Deep Ellum and Tex-Mex flavours in Meso Maya.

In just a few days, one can explore a diverse array of experiences in neighbouring Fort Worth. Discover Fort Worth's rich cultural scene in the Cultural District with its five renowned museums. Immerse yourself in the American West at the Stockyards National Historic District, featuring daily cattle drives, rodeo, and the world's largest honky-tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas. Explore Sundance Square for shopping, catch a Broadway show at Bass Performance Hall, stroll through the Museum of Living Art at Fort Worth Zoo, visit Money Factory, the only $100 bill producer, and experience adrenaline at Texas Motor Speedway. Fort Worth’s acclaimed entertainment district has 35 square blocks of delightful shopping, 30-plus restaurants, three live theatres, an AMC movie theatre, art galleries, and more. Other highlights include the historic Chisholm Trail Mural, the beautiful Fort Worth Water Gardens, and the President John F. Kennedy Tribute.

Fort Worth is also located just 20 minutes from the AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys play football, and Globe Life Park in Arlington, home to Texas Rangers baseball.

Florida

Florida draws global travellers with its mix of relaxed elegance and breathtaking coastal scenery. The Greater Fort Lauderdale area has 37 kilometres of golden shoreline that covers eight beach towns, each offering its distinctive vibe. For a one-of-a-kind adventure, explore the Everglades along the famed “River of Grass” for alligator sightings, Butterfly World for the world’s largest butterfly garden and hummingbird aviary, nighttime turtle walks for spotting hatchlings, and sightseeing excursions through Fort Lauderdale's waterways.

Home to the world-renowned Pegasus Cup, Gulfstream Park is known for tons of shopping and dining options. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, and the Downtown Hollywood Mural Project cover some of the area's art and performing art experiences. Some of the best farm-and-sea-to-table cuisines are available in the region, as well as five-star dining experiences and dozens of “dock and dine” options. Stroll through the trendy boutiques on Las Olas Boulevard, before a night at Seminole Hard Rock Casino. Explore Sawgrass Mills, the world's largest designer outlet mall, for luxury shopping.

And then, for the main event, find yourself enthralled at a cricket match at the only IAC regulation cricket field in the USA and this year’s T-20 venue, at Central Broward Regional Park & Stadium. On the other hand, sports enthusiasts may also catch a Florida Panthers professional hockey game at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Just a little south, the vibrant city of Miami awaits with its picture-perfect weather, pristine beaches and top-rated attractions, lavish hotels, eclectic dining, and a thriving arts and culture scene. Explore Little Haiti for its Caribbean heritage, West Coconut Grove for its Bahamian roots, the historic Overtown for African-American history, South Dade’s Miccosukee Native-American culture, and Little Havana’s vibrant Cuban community. Also, visit Miami’s Calle Ocho on Southwest Eighth Street where Carnival Miami takes place each year, discover Miami Beach's European-styled Art Deco district on Ocean Drive, and stop by the family-owned Cuban cigar factory El Titan de Bronze and watch skilled craftsmen roll authentic Cuban cigars.