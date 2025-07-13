Live
Strategic strike by Ajit Doval
Kudos to Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor for delevering an impressive & illuminating speech at the Convocation ceremony of IIT, Chennai, wherein, he shot two birds at one go, by exposing the blatant lies of the Pakistani Military/ Civil establishments who constantly boasted by stating that they downed Raffles and destroyed Indian Airbases during Operation- Sindoor.
His speech also hit the nail on the heads of Western Media particularly the New york Times which spread misinformation about India's losses of its Air assets without showing any visual proof to buttress their claims, till date. His appeal to the IITians to focus on emerging fields like Artificial intelligence and Quantum computing is praiseworthy.
R J Janardhana Rao, Hyderabad