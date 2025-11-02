Suparn Verma says ‘Every story, even a love story, is political’

Filmmaker and writer Suparn Verma, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Haq, opened up about his creative process and the philosophy that guides his storytelling. During the film’s promotional campaign, Verma shared insights into how he balances research, narrative focus, and thematic depth — revealing that he believes every story, even a love story, carries a political dimension.

Speaking about his approach to research, Suparn explained that he always begins from the perspective of his characters rather than external facts or social commentary. “I approach the story from the point of view of Shazia Bano and Abbas Khan — the lead characters of Haq. Their journey defines the narrative. Anything that doesn’t contribute to their story or emotional arc simply has no place in the film,” he said.

Elaborating on his philosophy, Verma remarked, “Everything, including a love story, is political. The moment a power dynamic enters a relationship — even when you say ‘I love you’ — there’s an inherent element of power and politics. But that doesn’t mean every political thought must be overtly expressed. Your belief system naturally finds its way into your work.”

He emphasized that filmmaking should always serve the story’s authenticity rather than external expectations. “Anything that takes the story forward, engages and entertains the audience, and remains true to the film deserves to be there. What doesn’t, has no place, because at the end of the day, a film is forever,” he added.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film promises an intense exploration of justice, morality, and personal conviction, woven into an emotionally gripping narrative. With its powerful theme and thought-provoking premise, Haq is one of the most anticipated releases of the season. The film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on November 7, 2025, marking another bold step in Suparn Verma’s evolving career as a filmmaker known for depth, realism, and fearless storytelling.