Teaching joy: How spiritual leaders can inspire genuine inner peace

Instead of religious or political leaders who create unrest or war, we need spiritual leaders who can inspire peace. For there to be peace in the world, we must have inner peace—peace within, peace in the family, in the community, and in the country. Only then can there be peace in the world.

In today’s world, however, there are so many spiritual leaders, including self-proclaimed gurus, that one can easily be misled. Often, religion comes disguised as spirituality. But spirituality is beyond religion—it is the science of the spirit. It leads us to the truth and to a life of peace, love, and bliss. Just as we need guidance on the path to genuine inner peace, we also need genuine, true spiritual leaders. In the hands of a false spiritual master, our peace can be shattered, and our efforts can end in disaster.

That said, spiritual leaders can play a critical role in inspiring inner peace. Peace is the foundation of happiness; without peace, there can be no true joy. Spiritual leaders understand that true bliss lies beyond pleasure (which arises from material joys) and peace (which stems from contentment and fulfillment). True spiritual joy comes from living with meaning and purpose—realising who we are and why we are here.

Spiritual leaders who embody genuine inner peace—through humility, love, compassion, and self-awareness—offer a powerful, unspoken message. People are more likely to be moved by what is lived than by what is preached. Such leaders teach by example. A calm presence, along with a life that reflects spiritual values, becomes the stepping stone to teaching joy. If a spiritual leader radiates peace and bliss, he will not only attract followers but also inspire them, by his very presence, to walk the same path.

Spiritual teachers help others find bliss by pointing inward. Through practices like meditation, mindfulness, prayer, reflection, introspection, and contemplation, they guide individuals to still their minds and connect with their true selves. When people learn to observe their thoughts rather than be overwhelmed by them, they begin to experience stillness—where peace naturally arises.

Spiritual leaders foster environments where people feel safe, heard, and supported. Practices done together, meaningful conversations, collective silence, and shared reflection all help cultivate a communal joy that transcends personal gain. These leaders encourage inquiry, not blind faith or ritual. Only the quest for truth can enlighten us about who we are and what the purpose of life is. We are the soul, a spark of unique life. We are all one. We are part of the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. This is the message that true spiritual leaders strive to convey. The realisation of this truth opens the door to a life of eternal peace and bliss.

Spiritual leaders inspire joy by encouraging service, gratitude, and appreciation. Teaching joy is not about avoiding pain and suffering or denying the world’s problems. It is about equipping people with the tools to realise truth, to recognise the sacred in everyday life, and to awaken to the inherent divinity within everything and everyone. When spiritual leaders embody this path, they become beacons—reminding us that inner peace is not only possible, but also our natural state waiting to be reinstated.

Peace is not something we must find. We only need to still our mind.

Guidance from spiritual leaders, needless to say, is critical. In fact, if we want to evolve in life—if we wish to attain the ultimate goal of life, Enlightenment—we need a spiritual master, a true Guru who can take us from Gu (darkness) to Ru (light).

(Writer is a Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader)