Tech-driven lifestyle fuelling personality disorders in youth

Increased engagement with social media and digital interactions is significantly impacting the mental health of young people in India, according to Dr. Rakesh K. Chadda, Head of Psychiatry at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Dr.Chadda highlights that late childhood and adolescence are critical periods for personality development, which continues to solidify into the early twenties. However, the rise of technology, particularly social media, is introducing new mental health challenges during these formative years.

“The advancement of information technology and the surge in social media use have exacerbated mental health issues among adolescents and young adults aged 15-25,” Dr.Chadda explains. He attributes this trend to several factors: decreased physical activity, disrupted sleep patterns, and the prevalence of instant messaging, which limits time for thoughtful reflection. Furthermore, the decline in face-to-face interactions is contributing to these issues.

One notable impact is the increase in Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD), also known as Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). Dr.Chadda reports that the prevalence of EUPD has more than doubled over the past one to two decades. If left untreated, EUPD can severely affect social and occupational functioning and is often accompanied by other mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and an elevated risk of suicide.

Dr.Chadda points out that substance abuse, particularly involving alcohol and illicit drugs, has risen among individuals aged 15-25. Depression and anxiety disorders are becoming more common, with self-harm also being reported more frequently. These trends highlight the growing mental health challenges faced by today’s youth.

A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry reveals a 22 percent prevalence of BPD among college students, up from 15 percent in 2019 and 9 percent in a 2016 global meta-analysis. This data indicates a significant increase in BPD cases in India, with clinical settings reporting a rising number of cases over the past decade compared to 20-30 years ago.

Moreover, the risks associated with cybercrimes, including bullying, financial fraud, and exposure to inappropriate content, are also escalating. Cyberbullying, in particular, can exacerbate mental health issues, leading to low mood, social withdrawal, self-harm tendencies, and substance use.

Dr.Chadda emphasizes the need for healthy lifestyle interventions and urges parents, educators, and policymakers to raise awareness and support for mental health among young people. As digital interactions continue to shape modern life, addressing these concerns is crucial for fostering a healthier future for the youth.