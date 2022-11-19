The 5th edition of Echoes of Earth to take place in Bengaluru

At Echoes of Earth, the only eco-friendly music festival in India, the audience can expect to be enthralled by music, innovation, and some rarely heard initiatives that promise to spark a new discussion.

The festival is increasing its presence and audience with a number of local innovations thanks to its experience partner IKEA India. IKEA India supports circularity and seeks to have a good effect on both the planet and the large population.

The fifth edition of the festival will take place in Bengaluru on the third and fourth of December. It promises to carry on its tradition of showcasing sustainable storytelling and art against a unique background of music and merriment, making it truly one-of-a-kind.

Musicians from a variety of social and cultural backgrounds will perform on the festival's 4 recycled stages. The Yussef Dayes Experience, Dorian Concept, Klangophonics, Vieux Farka Toure, as well as local acts Anyasa, Hanumankind, Easy Wanderlings, Many Roots Ensemble, etc., are all on the highly anticipated final line-up. Echoes of Earth is still a festival, it still exposes its audience to newer genres, and it still charts the course for a mindful listening audience in the nation.

As India's greenest music and lifestyle festival, Echoes of Earth is renowned for bringing a wide range of audiences closer to the pulse of nature, culture, and fantastic live music under the overarching concept of honouring the Earth through a new lens. The focus of this year's theme, "Circle of Life," is on an inclusive circle where all life originates and flourishes, as well as stories on wildlife conservation and ecosystem restoration from remote regions of India.

The festival aspires to redefine the future of lifestyle events to be cleaner and greener, developing further on this vision. In order to do this, Echoes of Earth has worked with companies who share its philosophy towards sustainability efforts.

Roshan Netalkar, Festival Director of Echoes of Earth, said, "We live in a day and age where being environmentally conscious is a part of our day-to-day living. The need of the hour is now to switch to a lifestyle lived in moderation and conserve our natural resources and see how we can give new life to what we discard. Echoes of Earth has always innovated on how differently we can scale up to celebrate nature. We are working towards becoming a zero-waste, carbon neutral festival in the near future. We are also looking to incorporate circular design in our festival this year. Similarly, when it comes to music, we've always brought together global cultures on a single platform and line-up this year paves way for a diverse, conscious and culturally inclusive space. The festival is for anyone and everyone who believes in empowering the planet."

The music festival, which takes place amidst the 130 acres of lush green scenery of the Embassy International Riding School, is largely made of upcycled and recycled materials. It serves as a venue for artists to highlight eco-conscious ideologies while urging the audience to adopt alternative sustainable lifestyles.