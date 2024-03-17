The best of Iftar and Suhoor Spots in Dubai

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Dubai transforms into a vibrant hub of spirituality and culinary delight, offering a plethora of exquisite Iftar and Suhoor experiences. From traditional feasts to contemporary culinary creations, the city caters to every palate and preference. Here are some of the best spots to indulge in during Ramadan 2024:

Bombay Bungalow

Located overlooking the stunning views of JBR beach and Ain Dubai, Bombay Bungalow offers an authentic Indian iftar experience. Priced at AED 110 per person, their iftar menu boasts a blend of affordability and authenticity. From Black Lemon & Cardamom Mutton to Afghani Chicken Tikka, the starters promise a flavourful journey. The main course features crowd-favorites like Biryani and a curry of the day, accompanied by assorted bread.

Zabeel House By Jumeirah, The Greens

Social Company at Zabeel House the Greens offers a contemporary twist to traditional iftar. Priced at AED 185 per adult, guests can enjoy a curated open buffet featuring hot and cold mezzeh, salads, soups, and main courses such as lamb shank and Arabic mixed grill. Vegetarian options are also available. Indulge in delightful desserts like pistachio milk cake and sticky date pudding. Group packages and Suhoor options are available upon request.

Salvaje Dubai

Set against the iconic backdrop of Burj Khalifa, Salvaje Dubai offers a four-course iftar set menu priced at AED 280 per person. From Spicy Tuna Roll to Lamb Chops with Tofu Feta Sauce, the menu celebrates the wild side of Japanese cuisine. End the meal with decadent desserts like Matcha Volcano and Cacao with Milk Chocolate Mousse. Book your experience at Salvaje Dubai for a memorable iftar.

Atlantis, The Palm

Experience the quintessential iftar event at Asateer Tent, welcoming 1,400 guests each night. Enjoy a fusion buffet featuring international, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish cuisine. With various seating arrangements available, including a Royal Majlis and VIP Majlis areas, guests can savour an elegant yet modern dining experience. Book your iftar experience at Atlantis, The Palm for a memorable evening.

CÉ LA VI

Indulge in a curated iftar menu at CÉ LA VI crafted by Chef Howard Ko. From date and roasted mushroom soup to giant grilled prawns, the menu promises sophistication and flavour. Conclude your iftar with delightful desserts like pistachio rose delight and meringue rose paired with dates and cardamom ice cream. Book your culinary journey at CÉ LA VI for an unforgettable iftar experience.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Return to the ‘Terrace Between the Towers’ for a hit iftar experience featuring live cooking stations and locally sourced ingredients. With group packages available, enjoy an exciting selection of dishes while soaking in the alfresco ambiance. Don’t miss the Ramadan Majlis and Ramadan District night market for a complete Ramadan experience. Book your iftar at Jumeirah Emirates Towers for an evening of culinary delight.

Jun’s

Chef Kelvin Cheung presents an exquisite iftar celebration at Jun’s, featuring a mezze platter to share and family-style main courses. From chicken claypot machboos to Jamaican Chinese lamb neck, the menu promises a delightful culinary journey. End your iftar with baked sago and spiced black tea, followed by luqaimat for a sweet conclusion. Book your iftar experience at Jun’s Downtown Dubai for an unforgettable evening.

Indulge in the richness of flavours and traditions during Ramadan 2024 at these exceptional iftar and Suhoor spots in Dubai.