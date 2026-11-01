The disappearing art of patience

Our obsession with instant results is making us increasingly impatient with people, processes and life itself. A traffic signal turns red, and within seconds, impatient honking fills the air. A food delivery arrives late, and an angry complaint follows. A WhatsApp message remains unanswered, and the mind begins inventing explanations. Such everyday scenes reveal a troubling truth: we are becoming intolerant of waiting. Technology has made life faster, more convenient and more connected. We can transfer money in seconds, book a taxi with a tap and speak to someone thousands of kilometres away instantly. The problem begins when convenience becomes the standard by which we judge everything else. We expect people to respond as quickly as our devices, institutions to solve problems at the click of a button and success to arrive on demand. When reality fails to meet these expectations, frustration takes over.

Consider our behaviour on the roads. A slow driver is treated as an obstacle, while a pedestrian crossing the street is seen as an inconvenience. At traffic junctions, people squeeze into every available gap, as though reaching their destination a few seconds earlier were worth risking someone else’s safety. The same impatience follows us home. Parents worry when children do not achieve results quickly enough. Young professionals compare their careers with those of peers who seem to be advancing faster. A business that takes years to grow may seem less attractive than a shortcut promising immediate success. Social media intensifies this anxiety by displaying achievements without the years of effort, uncertainty and failure that precede them. Our relationships, too, are paying the price. We want immediate replies, instant understanding and effortless agreement. Sometimes, we listen only long enough to prepare a response, not to understand another person’s point of view. Disagreements become personal, misunderstandings escalate, and silence is interpreted as rejection. Patience, which gives relationships room to breathe, is increasingly mistaken for weakness or indifference.

Of course, waiting is not always virtuous. Citizens should not have to accept endless queues at public offices, delayed justice, poor services or administrative negligence in the name of patience. Society must demand efficiency from its institutions. Patience should never excuse incompetence or injustice. Patience, however, is not passive acceptance. It is the discipline to remain reasonable while pursuing a goal, to keep working when rewards are delayed and to give others the time and dignity we expect for ourselves. A student needs it to master a difficult subject, a farmer to tend a crop, and a researcher to test an idea. Society needs it to build institutions that outlast the excitement of quick promises. The irony of modern life is that we have countless tools to save time, yet seem to have less time for one another. We move faster but grow restless more easily. We demand convenience but overlook consideration. We celebrate speed without asking whether we are moving in the right direction. Perhaps it is time to reconsider what progress means. A society should be judged not only by how quickly it operates, but by the civility of its citizens, the quality of its relationships and its ability to face frustration without losing perspective. We have learnt to make the world move faster. The real test is whether we can remain patient enough to live well in it.

(The writer is the Principal of Government Girls College Kotkhawda, Jaipur)