Stage set for INDIA bloc Delhi rally today

New Delhi: The stage is set for the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with Opposition leaders and supporters from different states beginning to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

With a large tricolour canopy erected over the main stage, separate arrangements for representatives of INDIA bloc parties and security preparations in place, the Opposition is gearing up for a march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan, followed by a rally that is expected to bring together political parties, student groups and civil society organisations.

The mobilisation is not confined to the alliance's political constituents. The INDIA bloc has appealed to students, youth, women, workers and civil society members to join the demonstration, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations have also extended support.

The CJP, a youth-led outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has also extended support to the November 1 mobilisation, reiterating its demand for Kumar's resignation and saying it would stand with organisations fighting for free and fair elections.

The march, named 'Chalo Dilli', will begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. The INDIA bloc leaders have said they are expecting a turnout of up to 10 lakh people, while Delhi Police expects around 50,000. Officials estimate that Ramlila Maidan can accommodate 45,000 to 50,000 people when empty, but the capacity would come down to around 30,000 to 40,000 with chairs, enclosures and designated passageways in place.